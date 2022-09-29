ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

By DOUG FEINBERG
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tS5v_0iElEWUe00

SYDNEY — (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was born the last time the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from securing one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze.

Kia Nurse scored 17 points to lead a balanced Canada team to a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“It's really special,” Nurse said. “It's been a work in progress for us and we all felt the disappointments. Quarterfinals have been our downfall for a long time and to be able to get over that hump. ... I think our country is continuing to get really excited about basketball in the grassroots programs and this is just the start of what we can accomplish.”

Next up is a matchup Friday with the U.S., which beat Serbia 88-55.

“It’s always our goal to win a quarterfinal and make it to the semifinals. The medal rounds is where we want to be,” Canada's Bridget Carleton said.

The other semifinal will pit China against host Australia. China advanced with an 85-71 win over France. While the medal drought isn't as long as Canada's, China hasn't won one since 1994 when the Asian nation took the silver. Australia is looking to win a medal in front of its home fans after beating Belgium 86-69.

Canada (5-1) and Puerto Rico were tied 4-4 before the Canadians scored the next 12 points to start a 22-7 burst to close the quarter.

The lead ballooned to 44-23 at the half. Puerto Rico couldn't really cut into its deficit in the second half thanks in part to Nurse and the fact that Canada committed only four turnovers the entire game. After spending 11 months recovering from an ACL injury, she saw her first game action in the World Cup. She had her best game of the tournament against Puerto Rico.

The loss ended a great run for Puerto Rico, which advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. The players hoped the unprecedented run could bring some joy to the island, which is recovering from Hurricane Fiona.

“The word legacy sums it up,” said Arella Guirantes, who had 19 points to lead Puerto Rico (2-4). “To leave something like that for the youth that's coming up is bigger than any win or loss that we can have. . . . It means a lot to be a part of the beginning of a legacy. I have no doubt in my mind that we'll be back and will be better.”

UNITED STATES 88, SERBIA 55

Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the U.S. beat Serbia. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans (6-0), who will face Canada.

The Americans had run through pool play, winning by 46.2 points per game and hadn’t faced any kind of challenge. Serbia (3-2) wasn’t afraid though, going right at the U.S. The Serbians scored the first basket of the game — the first time the Americans trailed in the tournament.

It was back-and-forth for the first 17 minutes, with the U.S. failing to go on any major run. Then, with 2:59 left in the half and the U.S. up by five, Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and was fouled. She landed hard on her hip and was helped off the court by the U.S. training staff. Copper, who has been a sparkplug for the U.S. in her first tournament, didn’t return.

Plum replaced Cooper and hit the two free throws, starting a 12-0 run to close the half as the Americans led 50-33 at the break. Serbia didn't challenge that deficit in the second half.

Yvonne Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.

CHINA 85, FRANCE 71

Li Meng scored 23 points and Huang Sijing added 18 to help China top France.

China (5-1) led 60-58 late in the third quarter before scoring the final six points of the period to extend the advantage to eight. France could only get within five the rest of the way

China's run is a big turnaround from 2018 when the team finished sixth.

“I remember 2018, I know this is a very strong team,” said Chinese center Han Xu, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. “We learned a lot.”

Marine Fauthoux scored 19 points and Gabby Williams added 17 for France (3-3).

AUSTRALIA 86, BELGIUM 69

Cayla George scored 19 points and Marianna Tolo added 13 to lead Australia over Belgium.

With the win, Lauren Jackson has a chance to end her Hall of Fame international playing career with another medal. She led the team to its lone gold in the 2006 World Cup as well as a few silvers. She finished with 12 points — her most so far in the tournament.

Australia (5-1) took it right at Belgium (3-3) going up 26-16 after one quarter and led by 15 at the half. The Belgian Cats couldn't muster much of a rally in the final 20 minutes.

Julie Allemand led Belgium with 15 points and Kyara Linskens added 13.

Belgium was missing star forward Emma Meesseman, who was out with a left calf injury. She sat on the bench and cheered on her teammates.

While Belgium was short-handed, Australia welcomed back Bec Allen, who injured her ribs against Serbia. She missed two games, but returned for the quarterfinals playing just 2:25.

“I’m struggling. I needed to try it for myself,” an emotional Allen said. “I’m so happy for the girls. I’m happy we’re playing for a medal, it’s everything we wanted.”

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Bridget Carleton
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Julie Allemand
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Han Xu
Person
Cayla George
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents. ___. HOW DID THE CHAOS...
FIFA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latvian premier's party emerges on top in general election

HELSINKI — (AP) — Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' ruling center-right party won the most votes in Latvia's general election, centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighboring Russia's war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Semis#Womens#Serbia#Canadians#Kia Nurse#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Boston 25 News WFXT

In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote

MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
AMERICAS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The beginning of October means Nobel Prize season. Six days, six prizes, new faces from around the globe added to the world's most elite roster of scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders. This year’s Nobel season kicks off Monday with the medicine...
SCIENCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
123K+
Followers
130K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy