Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Another Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition Emerges, Limited To 1,000 Units
The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Best Renderings For The Week Of September 26
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Next Mercedes E-Class Wagon Spotted In Public For The First Time
The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is well deep into its development phase as it has been spotted testing on public roads since December 2021. However, the executive vehicle has always been appearing in sedan form – until recently, courtesy of walkoARTvideos on YouTube. For the first time, the next-generation Mercedes...
This Classic Mini Pickup Spent Its Life As A Cute Ice Cream Van
It has a new home in BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection. In September 1960, the Mini Pickup went on sale, and it’d eventually become the platform of choice for Cummins Ice Cream Vans. One has found its way into BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection, and it’s downright adorable.
Cupra Born And Leon Facelifts Spied For The First Time
Cupra is slowly but steadily upping its game with more and more products. The automaker proudly said it has already outsold Alfa Romeo and it seems that even more fresh models are on their way to help the firm keep the momentum. This time around, we are not talking about brand new vehicles but about facelifts of existing ones.
2023 Polestar 3 Shows Its Rear End Ahead Of October 12 Debut
In May 2022, Polestar officially confirmed the Polestar 3 will be unveiled to the world in October this year and now we have the debut date announced by the automaker. The electric SUV will be shown in full during a special launch event on October 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark, which will be featuring the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath.
2024 Kia EV9 Spied Looking Quick Around The Nurburgring Race Track
A new spy video captures the Kia EV9 testing at the Nurburgring race track. The SUV continues to wear a full-body camouflage wrap that’s thicker than the camo Kia used in the SUV’s first teaser images from August. The SUV will debut in the first quarter of 2023.
Renault Espace Renderings Imagine Large SUV Based On Recent Spy Shots
The Espace has been a staple member of the Renault lineup since the '80s as a large MPV or minivan. However, it appears that the next version will go through a body transformation – that's if the reports hold true. In a recent sighting, a larger version of the...
Skoda Kamiq Facelift Spied Testing While Towing Trailer
The Skoda Kamiq debuted in 2019 as the brand's compact crossover. Now, it's time for the model to get a refresh. These spy shots catch the updated vehicle while towing a small trailer. Compared to the current Kamiq, the refreshed version has small design changes. The bottom of the revised...
2023 BMW Z4: See The Changes Side By Side
The refreshed roadster goes on sale in the US in November. The 2023 BMW Z4 goes on sale in the United States in November this year and if you are considering getting one, you should probably know what are the differences between the refreshed model and the pre-facelift version. Not much has changed, though the roadster features some notable visual changes that should keep it fresh for another two or three years on the market. The Z4 could be discontinued after 2025 but for now, it is here in a revised and more appealing form.
2023 Nissan Ariya Launches This Fall In US Starting At $44,485
The Nissan Ariya debuted in 2020, and the electric crossover finally goes on sale in the United States in the late fall. The front-wheel drive variants are the first ones coming to the US. The e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive variants arrive in spring 2023. The company now announces full pricing for the EV.
BMW XM Already Gets An Internet Makeover In Unofficial Rendering
Finally, the legendary M1 now has a successor in the form of an SUV called the BMW XM. Although the plug-in hybrid high-rider XM is far from the wedge coupe body style of the M1, it still is BMW M's standalone model that aims to represent the direction that the performance company is headed.
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream
After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
Alpine A110 R Teased With Track-Focused Upgrades
Alpine will host multiple premieres at different locations around the world next month. The French performance brand will attend the 2022 Paris Motor Show where it will display a new concept that presents "a new stage in the brand's transformation." Before that happens, Alpine will also unveil a new performance version of the A110 sports car and the firm has just released the first teaser images.
BMW XM, Ram HD Rebel, Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD: RAC #91
We don't know exactly how it happened, but this final week of September became an unofficial truck week for Detroit automakers. BMW wasn't having it though, because amid all the heavy-duty truckin' news comes the first standalone M model since the M1. So yeah, it's been a busy week, and there's still more to cover in this week's ramble.
BMW 767iL (E32) Shows Its Monstrous V16 Engine On Camera
BMW has had some of the greatest, most beautiful, and most powerful production models in the history of the automotive industry. The folks from Munich may have never offered a V16-powered vehicle straight from the assembly lines, though there was a project for a 16-cylinder 7 Series back in the second half of the 1980s. It never made it past the drawing board as a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at the time, but a working prototype was made that still exists today.
Jet Car Is A Floating Chevy Corvette C7 You Can Rent Or Buy
If you happen to visit Miami and encounter a Chevy Corvette C7 floating on water, don't fret. Don't call 911 just yet. Look closely as you might be encountering the Jet Car – a floating C7 Corvette that has been getting attention in Florida lately. Designed to look like...
