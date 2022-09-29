Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Anne Arundel, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be along the immediate shoreline of Maryland`s Chesapeake Bay in Anne Arundel, Calvert, and St. Mary`s Counties.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 Expires: 2022-10-02 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat indices from 108 to 111 degrees Fahrenheit. * WHERE...the lower elevations of northern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...from 11 AM AST to 4 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...The Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York, and much of Vermont away from the Champlain Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
