ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ask Omaha: driving to work during the winter in the early mornings in Omaha

Ask Omaha
Ask Omaha
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yDCG_0iElDrs000
unsplash

Hello, I am considering moving to Omaha but my main concern is driving to work in the morning (either 6am or 7am maybe earlier) during the winter. Are there ever times where driving to work isn't possible in Omaha? I have heard before that not showing up to work due to bad road conditions in Omaha is laughable, but I have also heard from people who live in Omaha that they have called out of work before on really bad days. How would I know if the road is drivable or not some days? I'm not used to the type of winters that Omaha gets. Also, are snow tires necessary or are all season tires all you need?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business

PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

One person hurt in two vehicle crash downtown

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say a gray SUV ran a light and crashed into another vehicle at 16th and Douglas streets. One person went to a hospital for injuries. Investigators said they issued citations at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history

OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Driving#Snow Tires
WOWT

House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village

MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
MURRAY, NE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Two people are dead after a shooting incident in eastern Nebraska. Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth Streets at around 1:30 a.m. Shortly thereafter, our...
BENNINGTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Channel Nebraska

Life-Net called for Cass County car accident

CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
CASS COUNTY, NE
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | September 30 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, September 30, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Prayer walk Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School. "He was a good person to talk to. He actually always had peoples' backs. He...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland

202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha

730
Followers
119
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Sharing our life experiences in Omaha, the largest city in the U.S. state of Nebraska.

Comments / 0

Community Policy