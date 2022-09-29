Read full article on original website
Spooktacular Event
Come by the Senior Center wearing your Spooktacular Costume and join others as we laugh, play games, dance, and share a spooky lunch. You'll have the opportunity to show off your favorite costume at the howling dance party. Door prizes are awarded to the best costumes! Lunch and drinks are provided.
Create an altar or a mini-diorama to honor a loved one in October
Individuals, families or groups - sign up by Oct. 8 to create an altar for Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Or, stop by starting Oct. 1 for supplies/guide for making a mini diorama altar. Call for Day of the Dead Altars: Lafayette Public Library is looking...
1370 Miners Drive/Trifecta Training
Location: 1370 Miners Drive - Miners Crossing Filing No. 4, Lot 1. Planned Use: Fitness company that will use space to perform group training. The class sizes range from 5-20 people and will operate 6 hours out of the day. All classes are at different times and are indoor workouts led by certified personal trainers. Classes last approximately an hour.
Lafayette Birds at Greenlee Wildlife Preserve
Beginning birders are invited to experience the fun and discovery of birdwatching at Greenlee Wildlife Preserve located in the NW section of Waneka Lake Park. Knowledgeable birdwatchers will be on hand the first Sunday of every month with binoculars and spotting scopes bringing the world of birds alive. Learn how...
