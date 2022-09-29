Coralville, Iowa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Andrea Agostini
 3 days ago
Iowa City / Coralville Area CVB

County: Johnson

Nearest big city:Madison, Wisconsin

Coralville makes up one-third of Iowa's Curious Communities, along with North Liberty and Iowa City. Together, these neighboring cities offer lots of dining, shopping and outdoor recreation.

Just five minutes away from the University of Iowa (home of the Hawkeyes), Coralville is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Iowa City metro area. The city of about 22,000 seems to be particularly appealing to young, college-educated professionals — the median age is 28, and more than half of Coralville’s residents have attained a higher education degree, according to the 2020 U.S Census.

The community is safe and the cost of living is affordable. Residents also have access to excellent medical care at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Coralville is part of the Iowa City Community School district — the fifth largest in the state — and there are three elementary schools, one junior high and one high school.

Coralville’s main attractions include the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coral Ridge Mall and the Iowa River Landing, a redeveloped industrial park that’s now a thriving riverfront recreational area. You’ll find residential buildings, breweries, wine bars, local shops, restaurants, a sculpture walk and a farmer’s market. Currently, the city is seeking additional funding to add water sport activities, biking and walking trails. — Andrea Agostini

