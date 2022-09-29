Kirkwood, Missouri

Courtesy of The City of Kirkwood

County: St. Louis County

Nearest big city:St. Louis

Just off Interstate 44 in Missouri, you’ll find Kirkwood, a small town known for its 125-year-old train station and walkable historic downtown with lots of local restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops. Visitors can also shop Kirkwood’s Farmer’s Market from April through December, a community staple that’s been in operation for over 40 years.

Walking the town may feel akin to time travel, but Kirkwood’s access to highways I-270 and I-44 make it easy to jump back into the 21st century. Residents are just a 20-minute drive from the city of St. Louis; the St. Louis Lambert International Airport and two Amtrak trains pass through the neighborhood’s famous station daily, as well.

Kirkwood has a median household income of $104,834, higher than the national average. The city offers its residents a calm community, one of the top school districts in the state and plenty of family-friendly activities. There are over 300 acres of recreational parkland — the central park even has an ice skating rink. There’s a nearby transportation museum and art enthusiasts are just an 8-minute drive from the gorgeous Laumeier Sculpture Park.

Kirkwood is also home to one of the coolest children’s museums in the country, The Magic House. The museum hosts hundreds of interactive exhibits for children to play, explore, build and learn on its 55,000-square-foot property. Visitor favorites include an electrically charged ball, a giant kaleidoscope, a three-story slide and an epic model train. — Andrea Agostini

