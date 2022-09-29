Jeffersonville, Indiana

SoIN Tourism

County: Clark

Nearest big city:Louisville, Kentucky

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky.

In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the large suburban city is best known for the successful revitalization of its downtown riverfront district.

Since the inauguration of the pedestrian and cyclist bridge, the area has experienced a commercial boom that’s made a marked impact on the community. Millions of visitors—many from neighboring Louisville—cross the bridge annually to enjoy everything Jeffersonville and southern Indiana have to offer: the Ohio River Greenway cycling and walking trails, the Ohio Valley Fossil Trail, free concerts at the Riverstage and countless local boutiques and restaurants (there’s even a multi-city culinary trail).

North of Court Avenue, you’ll find the NoCo Arts and Cultural District, home to a community art center, a public park full of interactive games and several art installations such as the district's landmark piece: an abandoned water tank painted with vibrant colors and surreal, dreamlike images.

Not just a city for passerbyers, people are also coming to Jeffersonville to stay. The short commute to Louisville (around 22 minutes), lower housing costs, high employment opportunities and family-friendly downtown are a magnet for adults eager to move away from larger cities. — Andrea Agostini

