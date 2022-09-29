Stat Nerd Thursday: Cheat code QBs, D.J. Moore & Dolphins/Bengals preview

One undefeated team is playing on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 and it isn't the one that appeared in the Super Bowl last year. No, it's the surprising Miami Dolphins, who look completely different after hiring Mike McDaniel and trading for Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Through three weeks, the Dolphins are the only undefeated team in the AFC.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO