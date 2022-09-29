ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, California

By Leslie Cook
Money
With warm, dry summers and mild, wet winters that evoke images of the Mediterranean, the so-called “Birthplace of California” certainly isn’t the worst place to put down roots.

San Diego boasts the ideal climate to enjoy the city’s miles of world-class beaches, 340 parks and 40,000 acres of wide open space — much of which is undeveloped. Kayak out from Coronado Beach and get a waterside view of the San Diego skyline, or paddle board out to the Ecological Reserve at La Jolla Beach. If you prefer to stay dry, take a whale and dolphin watching tour at Point Loma.

Landlubbers will also find plenty to do in San Diego. Play a round of golf at Torrey Pines or spend an afternoon at Balboa Park, a 1,000-acre complex that houses the San Diego Zoo, 15 museums, a horticultural center and the Olde Globe Theater, among many other attractions.

Downtown San Diego is the heart of the city, and home to top-notch restaurants, with food choices that range from barbecued ribs to Asian-inspired cuisine to fine french dining. Soichi Suchi and Jeune et Jolie are just two of the handful of San Diego restaurants to earn a Michelin star.

If you have a soft spot in your heart for craft beer, San Diego is your town. The city is home to over 120 breweries, brew pubs and tasting stores. Drop by OB Brewery and sample their Tres Tres beer, a Bohemian-style Pilsner that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.

San Diego is also home to the Pacific Fleet of the U.S. Navy, and the naval base is one of the largest employers in the city. But the area is also home to a number of IT communications companies, including Qualcomm and Nokia, as well as a growing number of healthcare and biotechnical companies, all of which offer ample employment opportunities.

While the housing market in California is generally more expensive compared to the rest of the country, home prices in San Diego are more affordable than in other large cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city enjoys a good school system and is home to a branch of the University of California, which ranked #7 in Money’s 10 Best Colleges in California and #12 in our list of the 25 Best Colleges in America. — Leslie Cook

