Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation: NFL believes Dolphins followed protocol with QB's injury
After Tua Tagovailoa returned to Sunday's contest against the Bills after sustaining what appeared to be a possible concussion, the NFLPA announced it was opening an investigation into the handling of the Dolphins quarterback's injury. The NFL believes Miami followed all the proper protocols. The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported...
Sporting News
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
Nearly 1,200 years after the Vikings ransacked London, they're back. Kind of. This time, the ones from Minnesota head to London to take on the Saints, two NFC wild card hopefuls, to open Sunday's NFL Week 4 slate. The Vikings just eked out a win over the division-rival Lions in...
Sporting News
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts Make Predictions for Cardinals-Panthers
NFL analysts from across the web make their picks for Arizona's Week 4 road trip to Carolina.
Sporting News
History of NFL games in London: Vikings vs. Saints extends streak of no games between teams with winning records
The NFL has been intent on putting down roots on the other side of the pond in recent years. The league sends teams to play in London, hoping to build excitement among the British masses, fans whose sporting landscapes tend to revolve mostly around soccer. NFL London draws plenty of...
Sporting News
Seven backup QBs who are surprisingly still in the NFL, from Chad Henne to Chase Daniel
Many were surprised when the Seahawks named Geno Smith their starting quarterback to begin the 2022 NFL season. Some had come to the conclusion that Drew Lock would be the team's starter after he was acquired as a part of the Russell Wilson trade. Others thought that Seattle would trade for another quarterback — like Jimmy Garoppolo — in advance of the season.
Sporting News
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'
The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
'Slow pulse' Braves rookies Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom could be difference-makers in October
The Atlanta Braves were a frustratingly mediocre 22-25 after a loss at home against the Marlins on May 28. Most every Atlanta baseball fan already knows why that date is significant. For the rest of you: That was the day Michael Harris II made his big-league debut. “Michael Harris, when...
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 4: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of 14 games. The Saints and Vikings will kick off the action with an NFC matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. There are nine games set to be played in the early afternoon slot followed by three more contests in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window.
Sporting News
Arch Manning stats: Texas commit breaks uncle Peyton's, Eli's passing records
Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in the family? If high school stats are any indication, he might be on his way toward staking that claim. According to ESPN, Manning, the Isidore Newman quarterback, surpassed two career high school records on Friday held by his uncles: Eli Manning's passing yards record and Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record.
Sporting News
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
Sporting News
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
Sporting News
Where is Rob Gronkowski? Latest news, rumors about whether retired TE will return to Buccaneers
Tom Brady's retirement and subsequent unretirement was the biggest news out of Buccaneers camp during the 2022 NFL offseason. But he wasn't the only player to call it quits ahead of the season. The Bucs lost two other key pieces of their offense to retirement. One was left guard Ali...
Sporting News
Week 6 College Football Playoff picture: Alabama still No. 2 despite Bryce Young injury
For a moment — a brief moment — it looked like No. 2 Alabama might lose on the road. Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young was out with a sprained shoulder. Arkansas ripped off 23 unanswered points after falling behind 28-0, and the Crimson Tide faced a third-and-15 from its own 20-yard line.
Sporting News
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 4
It's a Super Bowl rematch more than a year in the making. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were angling for their second straight Super Bowl win in 2021, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had other plans. TB12, in his first season with the Bucs, led Tampa Bay to a stunning 31-9 win.
Sporting News
Myles Garrett injury update: Browns rule EDGE out vs. Falcons after car accident
The Browns will be without their top edge-rusher when they face the Falcons on Sunday. On Saturday, the Browns downgraded defensive end Myles Garrett from questionable to out with injuries he sustained in a single-car accident on Monday. Garrett was involved in a single-car accident on Monday, when his 2021...
Sporting News
NRL Grand Final: Brad Arthur makes no excuses for Parramatta's performance
Eels coach Brad Arthur has made no excuses for his side's performance in the grand final, after they were blown off the park by a dominant Penrith outfit 28-12 on Sunday night. Going into the half-time break down 18-0, Parramatta would concede a further two tries after the break and...
Comments / 0