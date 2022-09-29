ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowls#Super Bowl Winners#Broncos#American Football#The Sporting News
Sporting News

Seven backup QBs who are surprisingly still in the NFL, from Chad Henne to Chase Daniel

Many were surprised when the Seahawks named Geno Smith their starting quarterback to begin the 2022 NFL season. Some had come to the conclusion that Drew Lock would be the team's starter after he was acquired as a part of the Russell Wilson trade. Others thought that Seattle would trade for another quarterback — like Jimmy Garoppolo — in advance of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'

The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Super League
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 4: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of 14 games. The Saints and Vikings will kick off the action with an NFC matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. There are nine games set to be played in the early afternoon slot followed by three more contests in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window.
NFL
Sporting News

Arch Manning stats: Texas commit breaks uncle Peyton's, Eli's passing records

Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in the family? If high school stats are any indication, he might be on his way toward staking that claim. According to ESPN, Manning, the Isidore Newman quarterback, surpassed two career high school records on Friday held by his uncles: Eli Manning's passing yards record and Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record.
NFL
Sporting News

Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
NFL
Sporting News

NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'

Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
NFL
Sporting News

NRL Grand Final: Brad Arthur makes no excuses for Parramatta's performance

Eels coach Brad Arthur has made no excuses for his side's performance in the grand final, after they were blown off the park by a dominant Penrith outfit 28-12 on Sunday night. Going into the half-time break down 18-0, Parramatta would concede a further two tries after the break and...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy