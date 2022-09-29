ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Leslie Cook
Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity.

The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.

But San Jose is more than just a tech hub. From its hiking trails that lead to panoramic views of the city to its booming art scene, there’s something here for everyone.

Downtown San Jose is the home of the SoFA (South First Area) District, an arts, culture and entertainment hub in the heart of the city. Take in a comedy show at San Jose Improv, then sample one of 40 beers on tap at ISO BAR. The area is dotted with restaurants, cafes, museums, art galleries and clubs so you can take your pick of how to spend your evening.

Every Thursday from mid-June to mid-September, City Dance San Jose offers free lessons in everything from Cumbia to K-Pop. If you’re more of a spectator, pop over to the Center for the Performing Arts, which hosts broadway plays, concerts and ballets. — Leslie Cook

[money-bpl-stats population="982,939" income="$125,765" home-price="$1,366,827" unemployment="2.1%" location="San Jose, California"]

