Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KTRE
East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. East Texas student art project presented to Ukrainian refugee children in Poland. Updated: Sep. 28,...
KTRE
East Texas Now: Day 3 of Tyler delegation’s visit to sister city in Poland
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - Lane Luckie joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Thursday to discuss the third day of an East Texas delegation’s visit to Tyler’s sister city in Poland. Lane walks through a promenade in Jelenia Góra to share observations and a surprise street performance.
KTRE
Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. While Polish and English may sound vastly different, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation is quickly learning they speak the same language as their counterparts in Jelenia Góra: barbecue. Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s...
KTRE
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
KTRE
East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian
KTRE
‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time
KTRE
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
KTRE
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
KTRE
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport
‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time. Hands on a Hardbody began as a contest in Longview at a Nissan car dealership, and it attracted national attention. “It’s a real honor to do it here and to be the first one to do it in this area,” says Tim Mitchiner, Director of Hands on a Hardbody at Tyler Civic Theater.
KTRE
Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler
Secretary Treasurer of the East Texas Longhorn Association Lana Hightower was showing two Texas Longhorns named G and L Tomahawk and G and L Apache Pass. She said this year’s drought made the cost of feed skyrocket. A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on...
KTRE
Chapel Hill defeats Palestine in Friday afternoon game
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill faced off against Palestine in a Friday afternoon game. Chapel Hill would ultimately come away the victor 42-21. We have highlights from the game here.
KTRE
Kitchen Pickin’: Lots of glasses and a French surprise
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - In this week’s edition of East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, after Jeff displays his finds from last weekend’s treasure hunting, Mama Steph surprises the guys with her own kitchen gadget. Budweiser/NASCAR glass. Jeff: I spent four hours driving all over Smith County last Friday...
KTRE
Panola County man indicted in shooting death
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
KTRE
Troup’s Kevin Pierce finds an opening and goes straight up the middle for a touchdown
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Quitman, Troup’s Kevin Pierce gets the ball finds an opening straight up the middle and runs it in for a 77-yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Grace Community Cougars offensive lineman Kole Crawford
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grace Community Cougars are 5-0, and one reason is offensive lineman Kole Crawford. He anchors an offensive line that opens holes for ball carriers, in fact the Cougars have outscored them 215-83. Crawford says this season is much more fun than the 2-9 season posted in 2021.
KTRE
Kilgore and Jacksonville square off on the football field Friday
Joaquin and Garrison faced off against each other at a Friday game. Troup’s Kevin Pierce finds an opening and goes straight up the middle for a touchdown. During Friday’s game against Quitman, Troup’s Kevin Pierce gets the ball finds an opening straight up the middle and runs it in for a 77-yard touchdown.
