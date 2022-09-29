ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTRE

East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. East Texas student art project presented to Ukrainian refugee children in Poland. Updated: Sep. 28,...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. While Polish and English may sound vastly different, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation is quickly learning they speak the same language as their counterparts in Jelenia Góra: barbecue. Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian

Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time

GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash

GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler

Secretary Treasurer of the East Texas Longhorn Association Lana Hightower was showing two Texas Longhorns named G and L Tomahawk and G and L Apache Pass. She said this year’s drought made the cost of feed skyrocket. A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Kitchen Pickin’: Lots of glasses and a French surprise

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - In this week’s edition of East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, after Jeff displays his finds from last weekend’s treasure hunting, Mama Steph surprises the guys with her own kitchen gadget. Budweiser/NASCAR glass. Jeff: I spent four hours driving all over Smith County last Friday...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Panola County man indicted in shooting death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Kilgore and Jacksonville square off on the football field Friday

Joaquin and Garrison faced off against each other at a Friday game. Troup’s Kevin Pierce finds an opening and goes straight up the middle for a touchdown. During Friday’s game against Quitman, Troup’s Kevin Pierce gets the ball finds an opening straight up the middle and runs it in for a 77-yard touchdown.
KILGORE, TX

