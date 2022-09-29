‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time. Hands on a Hardbody began as a contest in Longview at a Nissan car dealership, and it attracted national attention. “It’s a real honor to do it here and to be the first one to do it in this area,” says Tim Mitchiner, Director of Hands on a Hardbody at Tyler Civic Theater.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO