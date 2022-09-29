It's the video being shared around the world — the heroic rescue of a woman stranded in waist-high flood waters in downtown Orlando. Tony Atkins, a reporter for sister station WESH, made the courageous move to wade through the water and make the daring rescue. On Friday, he got to meet the woman who he carried on his back to safety, Tonya McCullough.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO