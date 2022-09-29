111 Comebacks You Wish You Would've Come Up With

We rounded up the wittiest comebacks that Twitter and Reddit had to offer — scroll for some absolutely blistering burns.

1. This response that probably took that person’s ego down a notch:

2. This difference in perspectives:

3. This award-winning line:

Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy? https://t.co/VTE6g2yjZp @MrJonCryer 03:06 AM - 06 Sep 2020

4. This generational burn:

my daughter was wearing a flannel hoodie so I said “hey, the 90’s called” and she replied “yeah cause they couldn’t text” and godDAMMIT I’m getting really tired of my kids owning me @GrantTanaka 03:14 AM - 29 Jan 2021

5. This response that's worth a million bucks:

6. This detail-oriented mic drop:

7. This arithmetically accurate callout:

8. This animated response:

9. This COVID-era comeback:

10. These subtle slights:

11. This reminder that we all have different standards:

12. This smooth burn:

13. This textbook comeback:

14. This distinction in demises:

15. This tweet that is all too relatable:

16. This very appropriate reference:

17. This math-forward myth buster:

18. This linguistic lash-out:

A lady just came up to me and said “Speak English, we are in San Diego.” So I politely responded by asking her “how do I say ‘San Diego’ in English?” The look of bewilderment on her face made it feel like a Friday. @ArtyCurry 05:31 PM - 26 May 2021

19. This mind-blowing discovery:

20. This thread that got real, real fast:

21. This response that came full circle:

22. This comeback that points out there is no Pokémon Go Outside:

23. This mother of all burns:

My parents are replacing their coffee machine, which is 7 years old. Me: that’s not that old, I have sheets older than that.Mother: well perhaps your sheets aren’t getting as much action as our coffee machine.I’m going to need an ambulance. @callapilla 08:34 AM - 14 Jul 2019

24. This historically epic exchange:

25. This burn of biblical proportions:

26. This response that is just hilarious:

27. This patriotic mix-up:

28. This colossal comeback:

29. This bear-ly endurable burn:

30. This simple *roast*:

31. This potentially market-changing remark:

32. This literal burn:

33. This exchange that antagonizes an animal:

34. This comment that brought the people together:

35. This deliciously clever response:

36. This decadent debate:

37. This (un)fortunate response:

38. This comeback, coming for your childhood:

39. This epic exchange:

40. This beautifully accented burn:

41. This thread that totally applies logic:

42. This relatable retort that is making you check your phone right now:

43. This response, in the name of defending animal mascots:

44. This crush-ing comeback:

45. This multilayered response:

46. This response that is just good math:

47. This comeback that is Sheer(an) genius:

48. This thread, with a scrumptious spellcheck:

49. This burn of many sizes:

50. This response by a user now taking personal requests:

51. This burn that keeps on burning:

52. This electrifying burn:

53. This horrifyingly accurate comeback:

54. This response that is just a good life lesson:

55. This response, rich in good points:

56. This burn that probably ruffled someone's feathers:

57. This comeback that speaks for a generation:

58. This unequivocal burn that points out systemic inequality:

59. This burn, baby, burn:

60. This burn filled with internet-era irony:

61. This *sick* burn:

my asian ass been eating leftover rice n dishes made by my mom, im doing just fine fam. dont bullshit https://t.co/9ZyaQxTr9C @axzrule 06:16 AM - 31 Oct 2017

62. This comeback that shows the importance of those magic words:

63. This apocalyptically epic comeback:

64. This remark with a religious exemption:

65. This comeback that probably will cause him to wear masks again:

66. This god-awful burn:

67. This comeback that will make someone get their vision checked:

68. This burn that cites history as its witness:

throwback from facepalm

69. This record-breaking response:

70. This comeback by a consent hero:

71. This burn by a bookworm:

72. This subtle burn to a competitor — we definitely don't know which one:

73. This callout that should go *viral*:

74. This response that puts pets first:

75. This burn that doesn't require a calculator:

76. This good Christian comeback:

77. This response that got personal:

78. This spirited comeback:

79. This eye-for-an-eye exchange:

80. This response for the win:

Bit rich coming from a club that hasn't delivered since 1992... https://t.co/v2R2fLhcNq @pizzahutuk 03:01 PM - 17 Jan 2019

81. This very well-earned burn:

82. This response that rained on someone's parade:

83. This response is just so simple, yet brilliant:

84. This response that shouldn't need to be said:

@d__rob12 Just following the guidelines advised by the organization made up of individuals who have dedicated their entire lives to studying diseases and how to control and prevent them. I promise they know more than you. @I_AM_WILDCAT 12:54 AM - 16 Mar 2020

85. This more-than-fair comeback:

86. This hilarious response:

87. This Whitney quip:

88. This response that was just electric:

89. This burn that honestly kind of makes you hungry for Wendy's:

90. This unchivalrous comeback:

91. This reaction that will make you want to brush up on some light reading:

92. This bookish burn:

93. This response that begs one to pardon her French:

94. This honest comeback:

95. This very-much-needed reply:

96. This really rude retort:

97. This thread that puts everyone in their place:

98. This burn that is extremely relatable:

99. This cringeworthy comeback:

100. This response with a strategy:

101. This thread with artistic flair:

102. This unmasked gem of a response:

103. This burn that got appropriately personal:

104. This burn that includes a Bunsen burner:

105. This child-size comeback that packs a punch:

106. This response that points to a historic problem:

@IndieWire Nothing more appropriate to honor the Jurassic Park legacy than opening before you should @kfsrhn 01:33 AM - 16 Jun 2020

107. This comeback that makes you think:

108. This burn that deserves a chef's kiss:

109. This delicious McComeback:

it was 1997 i was outside McDonald's on Queen St age 15, an old lady barked "speak English" at a pair of young Korean men and without missing a beat one of them goes "OOooo i want a nice cup of TEA look at ME I'm ENGLISH i want to eat PLAIN TOAST" i miss him every single day @Ahhmandah 08:06 PM - 04 Jun 2019

110. This brutal burn:

111. This comeback that proves mothers do know best:

This article contains content from Dave Stopera, Mike Spohr, Cates Holderness, Tessa Fahey, Daniella Emanuel, and Andy Golder. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.