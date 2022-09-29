Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) continues to run steadily higher even as the overall markets see significant declines. Since we first covered GTII in August when the stock was still well below the $1-mark GTII has exploded northbound currently just under $3 per share. GTII is quickly becoming known as the OTC version of Gamestop or AMC with 1 short that is short a massive 100 million shares with little chance to cover here. The short needs GTII to trade 100s of millions of shares and there is little chance it will trade that kind of volume at current price levels.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO