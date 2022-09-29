ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

pv-magazine-usa.com

Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative

Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PV Tech

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
ENGINEERING
marinelink.com

Samsung Heavy Industries, Equinor Sign Strategic Collaboration Deal

Jintaek Jung, CEO of SHI(fourth from left) and Trond Bokn, SVP, Director of Project Development(fifth from left) Credit: Samsung Heavy Industries. Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has signed a "Strategic Collaboration Agreement" with Equinor, Norway's largest energy company, to strengthen its competitiveness in the offshore EPC business. According to SHI, the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development

Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
BUSINESS
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
3printr.com

BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing

BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
microcapdaily.com

Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) Triples Since Last Week as Short Covering Rally Gains Momentum

Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) continues to run steadily higher even as the overall markets see significant declines. Since we first covered GTII in August when the stock was still well below the $1-mark GTII has exploded northbound currently just under $3 per share. GTII is quickly becoming known as the OTC version of Gamestop or AMC with 1 short that is short a massive 100 million shares with little chance to cover here. The short needs GTII to trade 100s of millions of shares and there is little chance it will trade that kind of volume at current price levels.
STOCKS
PV Tech

REC Silicon appoints new CEO as it plans for Moses Lake restart

Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has appointed William Kurtis Levens as its new CEO, taking over from James May who was appointed as interim CEO in November 2021. Levens has been the longest-standing executive at the company with more than 15 years of senior management experience. The appointment of the...
MOSES LAKE, WA

