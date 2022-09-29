Read full article on original website
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
Is Israel Solely For The Jews?
Theodore Herzl began the modern Zionist movement with a practical goal of creating a Jewish state through political means. Early Zionists aimed to return the Jewish people to their homeland, the land of Israel. Herzl travelled from country to country, speaking to world leaders, influential Jews, and the Jewish community. Herzl spoke about the imperative for a Jewish state and tried to convince everyone they should give their support to his vision. When Herzl died, Chaim Weizmann took over and travelled the world trying to drum up support for a Jewish state. Weizmann, along with others succeeded in their goals.
Can King Charles Change Britain’s Israel Attitude?
Watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II this week, one could not fail to be deeply moved, but her passing and the ascension of her successor King Charles III raise the question of whether there might now be a positive change in Britain’s complicated and often hostile relationship with Israel.
Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating at a Tehran restaurant without their head scarves was widely circulated online, her family said Friday. The photo emerged Wednesday showing the two women having breakfast at a cafe that, like most coffeehouses in Iran, is traditionally patronized by men.
Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas
A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
Palestinian deaths toll in West Bank hits 100 this year
At least 100 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year amid a massive increase in Israeli military raids, according to figures compiled by the BBC. The number was reached as an 18-year-old man was shot dead in East Jerusalem on Saturday and after...
After Pope outreach, Nicaragua's Ortega calls Church a 'dictatorship'
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday called the Catholic Church a "perfect dictatorship" for not allowing members to elect the pope and other authority figures. It's a perfect dictatorship.
Attack on Iranian Police Station Kills 19 as Protests Rock Nation
An attack in Zahedan reportedly killed 19 people, including four Revolutionary Guards, according to state media.
Column: Putin's threat of a nuclear strike on Ukraine may not be a bluff. What do we do now?
Russia's Vladimir Putin is threatening to use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine. The U.S. response need not be nuclear in return.
Time to Affirm the Covenant
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the glory of Rosh Hashanah on the Temple Mount and the tensions with Jihadists in eastern Jerusalem. Then on Table Torah: Moses gives the final commandment – gather in Jerusalem every seven years to hear the Torah from the king of Israel.
Seminary Students, Teachers, Declare Khamenei Is Unfit to Rule
A group of Iranian seminary students and teachers in Qom, Mashhad, and Tehran on Friday declared that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was unfit to rule, Zeitoons-com reported. This was an unprecedented statement from Iranian clerics, which reflected the calls of demonstrators nationwide in the past two weeks who have been chanting “Death to the Tyrant.” But unlike the women who have been throwing their hijabs into the fire openly and brazenly, the clerics did not reveal their names for fear of retaliation.
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Waters of Merom (Hula Valley)
Today we are visiting the Hula Valley, a stunning Biblical site where one of the most consequential (and miraculous) battles in history took place. In addition to being the site of the State of Israel’s first major infrastructure project, the valley also happens to be one of the world’s premier birdwatching sites. Each year 500 million migrating birds fly through Israel en route to Africa from Europe in the autumn, and vice versa in the spring (more than any country in the world outside of Panama). Many of the birds also fly to Asia. This makes sense when considering that Israel is the land bridge between Europe, Asia and Africa. Many birds are unable to fly over the open Mediterranean Sea, so going through Israel is their only option.
Antisemitism Graduates With America's Students | Opinion
As someone who has been monitoring the alarming normalization of hatred towards Israel— and by extension, Jews—on the American college campus, I am distressed that the Jewish communal world has not noticed these sentiments have an afterlife. They persist long after students have left the classroom, seeding a virulent, old/new form of hatred that is infiltrating American society.
State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday’s attack hid among worshippers near...
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years
Parshat Vayeilekh – Our Nationality is Israeli
Although he had been raised in Pharaoh’s palace and had never in his life actually seen Eretz Yisrael, Moshe was held accountable for allowing himself to be referred to by others as “an Egyptian man.”. “Moshe went and spoke these words to all of Israel. He said to...
Muslims Riots for 3rd Night in Jerusalem, 4 Arrested
Muslims rioted in Jerusalem for the third consecutive night, the result of incitement by the Hamas terror organization and the Palestinian Authority who are alleging that the Jews are harming the Temple Mount. The Israel Police confronted the rioters and arrested four suspects in eastern Jerusalem who threw stones in...
Likud MK Exchanges Niceties with Italian ‘Extremist’ PM
It’s a common theme on the news since Giorgia Meloni became the first woman prime minister of Italy, to accompany her name in the headlines with adjectives such as “extremist,” “far right,” and “most extreme since Mussolini,” the same ready-made adjectives being used to describe our own MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir – as if, somehow, we learn more about these politicians when we hear how edgy they are.
Stone-Throwing Arab Boy Died of Heart Failure, Not IDF Chase; US Calls on Israel to Investigate
Initial reports claimed that an Arab boy fell from a balcony and was pronounced dead at Beit Jala Hospital after being chased by IDF soldiers. But there is no connection between a nearby IDF chase after stone-throwers and the boy’s fall, a security source initially told TPS. Later reports do not indicate the boy fell from a balcony at all.
