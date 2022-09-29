ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Jewish Press

Crystal Ball Ready? Take the 5783 Jewish Pundit Quiz

Every year at this time, we assess the events of the previous 12 months and wonder whether things could possibly get worse. Though our lives are as full of blessings as they are of challenges, the answer—when it comes to the state of the world—is generally, “Yes, you bet they can.”
CHINA
The Jewish Press

Can King Charles Change Britain’s Israel Attitude?

Watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II this week, one could not fail to be deeply moved, but her passing and the ascension of her successor King Charles III raise the question of whether there might now be a positive change in Britain’s complicated and often hostile relationship with Israel.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Likud Slipping in Latest Poll, Right-Wing Bloc at 59

A Kan 11 News poll published Saturday night shows the Likud led by Binyamin Netanyahu has dropped to 32 seats, compared to the previous Kan 11 poll that gave it 33. As a result, the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu dropped to 59 for the first time in a month and a half. Yesh Atid led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid increased its mandate to 25.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Waters of Merom (Hula Valley)

Today we are visiting the Hula Valley, a stunning Biblical site where one of the most consequential (and miraculous) battles in history took place. In addition to being the site of the State of Israel’s first major infrastructure project, the valley also happens to be one of the world’s premier birdwatching sites. Each year 500 million migrating birds fly through Israel en route to Africa from Europe in the autumn, and vice versa in the spring (more than any country in the world outside of Panama). Many of the birds also fly to Asia. This makes sense when considering that Israel is the land bridge between Europe, Asia and Africa. Many birds are unable to fly over the open Mediterranean Sea, so going through Israel is their only option.
TRAVEL
The Jewish Press

Lebanon, Israel Receive Draft Maritime Border Agreement

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein has delivered his written draft agreement for a mutual maritime border to both Lebanon and Israel, according to a report Saturday night by Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster. Hochstein submitted the proposed agreement on Saturday to both sides. In Lebanon, the draft was handed...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body’s website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing” the system, said Qalibaf. “I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilizing and toppling” of institutions. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.
PROTESTS
The Independent

CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?” CPAC deleted it, but Twitter remembers.https://t.co/JM1Aa6Qg1f...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

Succession Planning

Editor’s Note: We are very pleased to present a new column of the parsha shiurim of Harav Dovid Feinstein, zt”l. To manage the amount of divrei Torah for Rabbi Grunfeld to go through, we will be publishing the column biweekly. Missing parshiyos will be made up next year, G-d willing.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Terrorists Shoot at Regavim Tour near Hebron

Around 3 PM, Thursday, a shot was fired at the Judea and Samaria coordinator of the Regavim movement, Moshe Shmueli, who was touring the area C section of the Kiryat Arba near Hebron, together with a representative of the local council, and was documenting an illegal Arab takeover of parts of Area C.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

IDF Policy Change: ‘Illegal Outpost’ to Receive Equal Protection

Against the background of security tensions in Judea and Samaria and the fear of terrorist attacks on the roads and inside Jewish settlements, the IDF Central Command has radically changed its policy that’s been in place since 2005 and conducted an extensive reassessment, the main point of which is the allocation of new security measures for all the settlements in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley – including outposts that were established in violation of the law and whose status was not regulated (“the young settlements”), Israeli news media reported on Thursday. The changes are expected to be implemented in the coming days.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Tel Aviv Light Rail to Desecrate the Sabbath, Michaeli Announces

The Light Rail in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan will operate in desecration of the Sabbath, Labor’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced this weekend. “I am happy to tell you that after many, many years, starting next year, the Light Rail in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area will also operate on Shabbat,” Michaeli said Saturday in an interview on Israel’s Channel 2 “Meet the Press” program.
TRAFFIC
The Jewish Press

One Wounded in Shooting Terror Attack Near Alon Moreh

Shots were fired at vehicles, including a bus and a taxi on Sunday morning, by terrorists on the main road near Alon Moreh, near Shechem. A resident of Alon Moreh who was driving the taxi was hit. This terror attack happened at the same location where Rabbi Eitan and Na’ama Henkin were murdered by terrorists in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Armenians Attack Azerbaijani Embassies

On September 18, the Azerbaijani embassy in France was attacked by Armenian radicals who hurled eggs at the building. According to the embassy’s media attaché Gunel Zulfugarova, a group of 40-50 people attacked the embassy and tried to break through the iron barriers in the front and the door.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Theodor Reik’s Studies On The Shofar And Kol Nidre

The Vienna-born Theodor Reik (1888-1969) was a psychoanalyst who trained as one of Freud’s first students and became a pioneer of lay analysis in the United States. He received a Ph.D. degree in psychology from the University of Vienna (1912), where his dissertation, a study of Flaubert’s Temptation of Saint Anthony, was the first psychoanalytic dissertation ever written.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Jewish Press

6 ISIS Suspects Arrested in Nazareth

Six residents of Nazareth were arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of intending to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS, according to the Shin Bet. Israeli Police in collaboration with the Shin Bet thwarted the Islamic State cell inside Israeli territory, after discovering that the six had met secretly and planned to carry out attacks in various ways, with the main target being a Muslim high school in Nazareth.
PUBLIC SAFETY

