Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Crystal Ball Ready? Take the 5783 Jewish Pundit Quiz
Every year at this time, we assess the events of the previous 12 months and wonder whether things could possibly get worse. Though our lives are as full of blessings as they are of challenges, the answer—when it comes to the state of the world—is generally, “Yes, you bet they can.”
The Jewish Press
Can King Charles Change Britain’s Israel Attitude?
Watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II this week, one could not fail to be deeply moved, but her passing and the ascension of her successor King Charles III raise the question of whether there might now be a positive change in Britain’s complicated and often hostile relationship with Israel.
The Jewish Press
Likud Slipping in Latest Poll, Right-Wing Bloc at 59
A Kan 11 News poll published Saturday night shows the Likud led by Binyamin Netanyahu has dropped to 32 seats, compared to the previous Kan 11 poll that gave it 33. As a result, the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu dropped to 59 for the first time in a month and a half. Yesh Atid led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid increased its mandate to 25.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Waters of Merom (Hula Valley)
Today we are visiting the Hula Valley, a stunning Biblical site where one of the most consequential (and miraculous) battles in history took place. In addition to being the site of the State of Israel’s first major infrastructure project, the valley also happens to be one of the world’s premier birdwatching sites. Each year 500 million migrating birds fly through Israel en route to Africa from Europe in the autumn, and vice versa in the spring (more than any country in the world outside of Panama). Many of the birds also fly to Asia. This makes sense when considering that Israel is the land bridge between Europe, Asia and Africa. Many birds are unable to fly over the open Mediterranean Sea, so going through Israel is their only option.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Jewish Press
Lebanon, Israel Receive Draft Maritime Border Agreement
US energy envoy Amos Hochstein has delivered his written draft agreement for a mutual maritime border to both Lebanon and Israel, according to a report Saturday night by Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster. Hochstein submitted the proposed agreement on Saturday to both sides. In Lebanon, the draft was handed...
The Jewish Press
Stone-Throwing Arab Boy Died of Heart Failure, Not IDF Chase; US Calls on Israel to Investigate
Initial reports claimed that an Arab boy fell from a balcony and was pronounced dead at Beit Jala Hospital after being chased by IDF soldiers. But there is no connection between a nearby IDF chase after stone-throwers and the boy’s fall, a security source initially told TPS. Later reports do not indicate the boy fell from a balcony at all.
Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body’s website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing” the system, said Qalibaf. “I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilizing and toppling” of institutions. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion
The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?” CPAC deleted it, but Twitter remembers.https://t.co/JM1Aa6Qg1f...
The Jewish Press
Succession Planning
Editor’s Note: We are very pleased to present a new column of the parsha shiurim of Harav Dovid Feinstein, zt”l. To manage the amount of divrei Torah for Rabbi Grunfeld to go through, we will be publishing the column biweekly. Missing parshiyos will be made up next year, G-d willing.
Greece says it's open to talks with Turkey once provocations end
ATHENS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbour must halt its unprecedented escalation of provocations, the Greek foreign minister said on Sunday.
The Jewish Press
Terrorists Shoot at Regavim Tour near Hebron
Around 3 PM, Thursday, a shot was fired at the Judea and Samaria coordinator of the Regavim movement, Moshe Shmueli, who was touring the area C section of the Kiryat Arba near Hebron, together with a representative of the local council, and was documenting an illegal Arab takeover of parts of Area C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Jewish Press
NYC Russian Consulate Slathered in Red Paint Hours Before Putin Annexes Ukraine Provinces
The Russian Consulate building on New York City’s Upper East Side was slathered in red paint overnight Thursday into Friday, police said. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at the building (9 East 91st Street) at 1:37 am on Friday to find the Consulate’s façade and entrance covered in bright, dripping red paint.
The Jewish Press
IDF Policy Change: ‘Illegal Outpost’ to Receive Equal Protection
Against the background of security tensions in Judea and Samaria and the fear of terrorist attacks on the roads and inside Jewish settlements, the IDF Central Command has radically changed its policy that’s been in place since 2005 and conducted an extensive reassessment, the main point of which is the allocation of new security measures for all the settlements in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley – including outposts that were established in violation of the law and whose status was not regulated (“the young settlements”), Israeli news media reported on Thursday. The changes are expected to be implemented in the coming days.
The Jewish Press
Tel Aviv Light Rail to Desecrate the Sabbath, Michaeli Announces
The Light Rail in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan will operate in desecration of the Sabbath, Labor’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced this weekend. “I am happy to tell you that after many, many years, starting next year, the Light Rail in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area will also operate on Shabbat,” Michaeli said Saturday in an interview on Israel’s Channel 2 “Meet the Press” program.
The Jewish Press
One Wounded in Shooting Terror Attack Near Alon Moreh
Shots were fired at vehicles, including a bus and a taxi on Sunday morning, by terrorists on the main road near Alon Moreh, near Shechem. A resident of Alon Moreh who was driving the taxi was hit. This terror attack happened at the same location where Rabbi Eitan and Na’ama Henkin were murdered by terrorists in 2015.
The Jewish Press
Armenians Attack Azerbaijani Embassies
On September 18, the Azerbaijani embassy in France was attacked by Armenian radicals who hurled eggs at the building. According to the embassy’s media attaché Gunel Zulfugarova, a group of 40-50 people attacked the embassy and tried to break through the iron barriers in the front and the door.
The Jewish Press
Theodor Reik’s Studies On The Shofar And Kol Nidre
The Vienna-born Theodor Reik (1888-1969) was a psychoanalyst who trained as one of Freud’s first students and became a pioneer of lay analysis in the United States. He received a Ph.D. degree in psychology from the University of Vienna (1912), where his dissertation, a study of Flaubert’s Temptation of Saint Anthony, was the first psychoanalytic dissertation ever written.
The Jewish Press
6 ISIS Suspects Arrested in Nazareth
Six residents of Nazareth were arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of intending to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS, according to the Shin Bet. Israeli Police in collaboration with the Shin Bet thwarted the Islamic State cell inside Israeli territory, after discovering that the six had met secretly and planned to carry out attacks in various ways, with the main target being a Muslim high school in Nazareth.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Elbit Systems Wins $120 Million Contract to Supply UAVs to Thailand
Israel’s Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it has won a $120 million contract to equip the Royal Thai Navy with its Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol unmanned aircraft system (UAS). The contract, which also includes providing Thailand with training capabilities to use the system, is to be fulfilled over...
Comments / 0