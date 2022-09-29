Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Group calls for increased buffer zones
Note: reporter Todd Guild contributed to this report. SALINAS—The pesticide Telone–also known as 1,3-D–is thought to be so dangerous that it is banned in 34 countries. And yet, despite having been disallowed in California from 1990-94, it is still used on crops, including on local farms. That...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
montereycountyweekly.com
Rage has become the default position in Pacific Grove’s public discourse.
In America’s Last Hometown, there is only so much tolerance for ideas that challenge the “hometown” mold. Cannabis dispensary? Six years after California legalized recreational cannabis, Pacific Grove voters will weigh in this November. Dry town? It was not until 1969 that P.G. even allowed alcohol to be sold.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern California
Choosing the most stunning hikes in Northern California is a daunting task. From strolling along beautiful shorelines and exploring mature woodlands to adventurous climbing to the top of a volcano, there really is something for everyone. You are reading: Best northern california hikes | 11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Testing underway on algal blooms in Santa Cruz County to determine toxicity
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Environmental health officials in Santa Cruz County started testing algal blooms in the area this to see if they contain any toxins that pose any danger to people and animals.In the interim, officials urge people to avoid contact with an algal blooms in coastal lakes and lagoons. Officials said the blooms are caused by a combination of lower water levels, warm temperatures and an unseasonal rain event."Toxins from blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) can be fatal to pets," a county news release said. "Health risks to humans include respiratory problems, liver problems, skin rashes, and gastro-intestinal upsets. Brownish or rust-colored algal blooms should also be avoided. Residents should heed posted advisories and wash your skin with clean water should an exposure occur."More information is available at the Santa Cruz Environmental Health's website.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
icytales.com
Mystery Spot Santa Cruz: 6 Things You Need to Know
If you travel to the Mystery Spot Santa Cruz, you could find yourself where the laws of gravity don’t apply to your environment. Visiting Santa Cruz is a site where people can observe some crazy optical illusions and weird gravitational phenomena and test them out for themselves. In the...
Carmel Valley woman helps with Hurricane Ian
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- As Hurricane Ian rampages the east coast, Jinny Meyers looks to help those dealing with disaster. Meyers has been a disaster mental health volunteer for the Red Cross for eight years. “That's just my heart,” Meyers said. “To serve people and help them when they’re in crisis or needing the support.” The post Carmel Valley woman helps with Hurricane Ian appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
KSBW.com
Beach advisory posted at Lovers Point, public told to avoid water
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A beach advisory has been posted at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The advisory was posted due to high indicator bacteria found in samples taken Monday. The advisory will remain posted until new samples show that bacteria levels are safe for water contact. According to...
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates for Mayor of Hollister
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Hollister become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. In the City of Hollister, voters will elect their mayor and two city council members—in Districts 2 and 3. The...
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
Twenty grand, more or less
The withholding of taxes from a former deputy’s discrimination settlement in 2020 was standard practice that had nothing to do with hiding the payment from Monterey County officials, according to the county’s top attorney. The clarification from County Counsel Leslie Girard follows recent public confusion over the county’s...
