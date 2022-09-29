SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Environmental health officials in Santa Cruz County started testing algal blooms in the area this to see if they contain any toxins that pose any danger to people and animals.In the interim, officials urge people to avoid contact with an algal blooms in coastal lakes and lagoons. Officials said the blooms are caused by a combination of lower water levels, warm temperatures and an unseasonal rain event."Toxins from blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) can be fatal to pets," a county news release said. "Health risks to humans include respiratory problems, liver problems, skin rashes, and gastro-intestinal upsets. Brownish or rust-colored algal blooms should also be avoided. Residents should heed posted advisories and wash your skin with clean water should an exposure occur."More information is available at the Santa Cruz Environmental Health's website.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO