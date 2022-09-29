ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

By DOUG FEINBERG
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tubL_0iEl8KSv00

SYDNEY — (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was born the last time the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from securing one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze.

Kia Nurse scored 17 points to lead a balanced Canada team to a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“It's really special,” Nurse said. “It's been a work in progress for us and we all felt the disappointments. Quarterfinals have been our downfall for a long time and to be able to get over that hump. ... I think our country is continuing to get really excited about basketball in the grassroots programs and this is just the start of what we can accomplish.”

Next up is a matchup Friday with the U.S., which beat Serbia 88-55.

“It’s always our goal to win a quarterfinal and make it to the semifinals. The medal rounds is where we want to be,” Canada's Bridget Carleton said.

The other semifinal will pit China against host Australia. China advanced with an 85-71 win over France. While the medal drought isn't as long as Canada's, China hasn't won one since 1994 when the Asian nation took the silver. Australia is looking to win a medal in front of its home fans after beating Belgium 86-69.

Canada (5-1) and Puerto Rico were tied 4-4 before the Canadians scored the next 12 points to start a 22-7 burst to close the quarter.

The lead ballooned to 44-23 at the half. Puerto Rico couldn't really cut into its deficit in the second half thanks in part to Nurse and the fact that Canada committed only four turnovers the entire game. After spending 11 months recovering from an ACL injury, she saw her first game action in the World Cup. She had her best game of the tournament against Puerto Rico.

The loss ended a great run for Puerto Rico, which advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. The players hoped the unprecedented run could bring some joy to the island, which is recovering from Hurricane Fiona.

“The word legacy sums it up,” said Arella Guirantes, who had 19 points to lead Puerto Rico (2-4). “To leave something like that for the youth that's coming up is bigger than any win or loss that we can have. . . . It means a lot to be a part of the beginning of a legacy. I have no doubt in my mind that we'll be back and will be better.”

UNITED STATES 88, SERBIA 55

Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the U.S. beat Serbia. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans (6-0), who will face Canada.

The Americans had run through pool play, winning by 46.2 points per game and hadn’t faced any kind of challenge. Serbia (3-2) wasn’t afraid though, going right at the U.S. The Serbians scored the first basket of the game — the first time the Americans trailed in the tournament.

It was back-and-forth for the first 17 minutes, with the U.S. failing to go on any major run. Then, with 2:59 left in the half and the U.S. up by five, Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and was fouled. She landed hard on her hip and was helped off the court by the U.S. training staff. Copper, who has been a sparkplug for the U.S. in her first tournament, didn’t return.

Plum replaced Cooper and hit the two free throws, starting a 12-0 run to close the half as the Americans led 50-33 at the break. Serbia didn't challenge that deficit in the second half.

Yvonne Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.

CHINA 85, FRANCE 71

Li Meng scored 23 points and Huang Sijing added 18 to help China top France.

China (5-1) led 60-58 late in the third quarter before scoring the final six points of the period to extend the advantage to eight. France could only get within five the rest of the way

China's run is a big turnaround from 2018 when the team finished sixth.

“I remember 2018, I know this is a very strong team,” said Chinese center Han Xu, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. “We learned a lot.”

Marine Fauthoux scored 19 points and Gabby Williams added 17 for France (3-3).

AUSTRALIA 86, BELGIUM 69

Cayla George scored 19 points and Marianna Tolo added 13 to lead Australia over Belgium.

With the win, Lauren Jackson has a chance to end her Hall of Fame international playing career with another medal. She led the team to its lone gold in the 2006 World Cup as well as a few silvers. She finished with 12 points — her most so far in the tournament.

Australia (5-1) took it right at Belgium (3-3) going up 26-16 after one quarter and led by 15 at the half. The Belgian Cats couldn't muster much of a rally in the final 20 minutes.

Julie Allemand led Belgium with 15 points and Kyara Linskens added 13.

Belgium was missing star forward Emma Meesseman, who was out with a left calf injury. She sat on the bench and cheered on her teammates.

While Belgium was short-handed, Australia welcomed back Bec Allen, who injured her ribs against Serbia. She missed two games, but returned for the quarterfinals playing just 2:25.

“I’m struggling. I needed to try it for myself,” an emotional Allen said. “I’m so happy for the girls. I’m happy we’re playing for a medal, it’s everything we wanted.”

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Bridget Carleton
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Julie Allemand
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Han Xu
Person
Cayla George
WHIO Dayton

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job "laying the ground" for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country's public finances.
U.K.
WHIO Dayton

Latvian premier's party emerges on top in general election

HELSINKI — (AP) — Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' ruling center-right party won the most votes in Latvia's general election, centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighboring Russia's war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Semis#Womens#Serbia#Canadians#Kia Nurse#Asian
WHIO Dayton

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rioting fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
FIFA
WHIO Dayton

Famed US extreme skier gets traditional Nepalese funeral

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
WHIO Dayton

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia held a general election Saturday amid divisions over Russia's attack on Ukraine among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority. An exit poll predicted that the center-right will win the most votes but whoever forms the next government will face huge war-induced energy concerns.
ELECTIONS
WHIO Dayton

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The beginning of October means Nobel Prize season. Six days, six prizes, new faces from around the globe added to the world's most elite roster of scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders. This year’s Nobel season kicks off Monday with the medicine...
SCIENCE
WHIO Dayton

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar

NYIRAGONGO, Congo — (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “'Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?'” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
FOOD & DRINKS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
129K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy