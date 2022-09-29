ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Manchester United

The International break is finally over, and Manchester City are back in Premier League action for the first time since 17 September. This time the Sky Blues face off against their old rivals, Manchester United. Our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, Man City Square, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the 188th Manchester Derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Why squad depth could be critical on derby day

This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better. C﻿ity will be without John Stones, and they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton 1-2 Everton: Final | Rapid Response!

Fulltime Thoughts - Still some areas to work on for the Blues but that was a good show of mental strength coming from behind to win away from home. 90+8’ - Still no whistle as Gordon wins a freekick in midfield. Coady taking his time on it, and there it is, the final whistle! Everton win! A rapid comeback for the three points!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Leeds United v Aston Villa

With injuries to key players Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne, and Matty Cash, things feel hopeful, but uncertain. The way Steven Gerrard likes his squad to play (narrow with full-backs attacking and the need for a disciplined holding midfielder), losing your starting left and right-back, not to mention your brand new holding midfielder, is going to make things difficult. Nevertheless, Leeds United is the focus for this weekend. The Whites have lost two and drawn one match from the last three (1-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, a home draw to Everton, and a 5-2 loss at Brentford) and the extended international break muddies the waters a bit on what to expect from them in terms of form. They’re not bad, but they’re not going to be challenging for a European place. Players to look out for from the 13th placed team in the table include Jack Harrison in midfield, striker and amateur stunt-man Patrick Bamford, and defender Luke Ayling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City have future strategy without me'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the club will be able to progress after his departure because it has a "strategy" in place. The 51-year-old is in the final year of his contract, though he has given no indication he intends to leave. Since joining City from Bayern Munich in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to football and welcome to Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. Will this be the proverbial fresh start or will it be more of the same old non-proverbial un-freshness?. The official Twitter shows the formation as a 4-3-3, but we’ll have to wait...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Newcastle - Preview: How high can you fly?

Whatever is ahead of us, I had definitely forgotten about. Football? What’s football? The Premier League? What’s that, even? I don’t really remember. Somehow someway, it feels good nonetheless to have some actual, competitive, interesting, domestic, England top-flight level play coming our way, doesn’t it? And taking place in London, no less! Who would have guessed just two or three weeks ago...
UEFA
SB Nation

Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City: Bennison’s injury-time strike tames Foxes

Hanna Bennison’s sublime stoppage-time strike earned three points for Everton against Leicester City as the Swede once again emerged from the bench to find the net for the Blues. While Sunday’s effort capped off a fine 3-0 win for her side on Sunday over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby,...
SPORTS
SB Nation

“My eyes lit up a little bit” - Coady on his first goal for Everton

Everton had had the better of the first half away at Southampton and went into the dressing rooms tied at 0-0 at the break. But like we have seen so many times before, they then fell behind early in the second half after a momentary lapse of concentration allowed Joe Aribo time and space to let off a shot in the box that beat Jordan Pickford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby match thread

North London Derby day is here! Arsenal host Tottenham in an early season measuring stick match for both sides. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Spurs. Arsenal have played a slightly more difficult schedule, but neither side have exactly had to run the gamut of tough league opponents yet this season. So today’s match could tell us a great deal about whether the clubs are true contenders or just pretenders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tom Ince Is Your Reading FC September 2022 Player Of The Month

Congratulations to Tom Ince, who has secured an absolute landslide victory in our player of the month award for September. Ince, who also won the accolade in July/August, received a massive 95% of the vote - making it a non-contest against second-place Junior Hoilett (3%) and third-place Sam Hutchinson (2%).
SOCCER
SB Nation

Diggin Deeper Into Liverpool’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion

We only live in the moment, examining the past and hoping for the future. The moment right now tells us that Liverpool drew 3-3 with Brighton & Hove Albion. Examining the past doesn’t give us a lot of hope for the future, so what are we left with? Well, a lot more questions than answers when it feels like the league is bolting from the barn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Two bitter rivals with a taste for victories lock horns in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City play host to Manchester United. The Red Devils have not been in Premier League action since getting the better of Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE

