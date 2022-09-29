Read full article on original website
Faltering start puts Moyes under early-season pressure at West Ham
Big signings are still adapting while established players like Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek are not yet back to their best
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Manchester United
The International break is finally over, and Manchester City are back in Premier League action for the first time since 17 September. This time the Sky Blues face off against their old rivals, Manchester United. Our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, Man City Square, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the 188th Manchester Derby.
BBC
Why squad depth could be critical on derby day
This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better. City will be without John Stones, and they are...
SB Nation
Southampton 1-2 Everton: Final | Rapid Response!
Fulltime Thoughts - Still some areas to work on for the Blues but that was a good show of mental strength coming from behind to win away from home. 90+8’ - Still no whistle as Gordon wins a freekick in midfield. Coady taking his time on it, and there it is, the final whistle! Everton win! A rapid comeback for the three points!
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Leeds United v Aston Villa
With injuries to key players Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne, and Matty Cash, things feel hopeful, but uncertain. The way Steven Gerrard likes his squad to play (narrow with full-backs attacking and the need for a disciplined holding midfielder), losing your starting left and right-back, not to mention your brand new holding midfielder, is going to make things difficult. Nevertheless, Leeds United is the focus for this weekend. The Whites have lost two and drawn one match from the last three (1-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, a home draw to Everton, and a 5-2 loss at Brentford) and the extended international break muddies the waters a bit on what to expect from them in terms of form. They’re not bad, but they’re not going to be challenging for a European place. Players to look out for from the 13th placed team in the table include Jack Harrison in midfield, striker and amateur stunt-man Patrick Bamford, and defender Luke Ayling.
BBC
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City have future strategy without me'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the club will be able to progress after his departure because it has a "strategy" in place. The 51-year-old is in the final year of his contract, though he has given no indication he intends to leave. Since joining City from Bayern Munich in...
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to football and welcome to Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. Will this be the proverbial fresh start or will it be more of the same old non-proverbial un-freshness?. The official Twitter shows the formation as a 4-3-3, but we’ll have to wait...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Newcastle - Preview: How high can you fly?
Whatever is ahead of us, I had definitely forgotten about. Football? What’s football? The Premier League? What’s that, even? I don’t really remember. Somehow someway, it feels good nonetheless to have some actual, competitive, interesting, domestic, England top-flight level play coming our way, doesn’t it? And taking place in London, no less! Who would have guessed just two or three weeks ago...
UEFA・
Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu
Chelsea are interested in adding Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu to their ranks.
SB Nation
Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City: Bennison’s injury-time strike tames Foxes
Hanna Bennison’s sublime stoppage-time strike earned three points for Everton against Leicester City as the Swede once again emerged from the bench to find the net for the Blues. While Sunday’s effort capped off a fine 3-0 win for her side on Sunday over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby,...
SB Nation
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United (4-3 pens): United take a point from opening League Cup match
Manchester United Women drew 1-1 with Aston Villa Women to open their League Cup campaign. Villa trailed for much of the match, but equalized and forced a shootout to decide who would take an additional point from the draw, and defeated United 4-3 in the shootout. The United lineup was...
SB Nation
“My eyes lit up a little bit” - Coady on his first goal for Everton
Everton had had the better of the first half away at Southampton and went into the dressing rooms tied at 0-0 at the break. But like we have seen so many times before, they then fell behind early in the second half after a momentary lapse of concentration allowed Joe Aribo time and space to let off a shot in the box that beat Jordan Pickford.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby match thread
North London Derby day is here! Arsenal host Tottenham in an early season measuring stick match for both sides. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Spurs. Arsenal have played a slightly more difficult schedule, but neither side have exactly had to run the gamut of tough league opponents yet this season. So today’s match could tell us a great deal about whether the clubs are true contenders or just pretenders.
SB Nation
Tom Ince Is Your Reading FC September 2022 Player Of The Month
Congratulations to Tom Ince, who has secured an absolute landslide victory in our player of the month award for September. Ince, who also won the accolade in July/August, received a massive 95% of the vote - making it a non-contest against second-place Junior Hoilett (3%) and third-place Sam Hutchinson (2%).
SB Nation
Diggin Deeper Into Liverpool’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion
We only live in the moment, examining the past and hoping for the future. The moment right now tells us that Liverpool drew 3-3 with Brighton & Hove Albion. Examining the past doesn’t give us a lot of hope for the future, so what are we left with? Well, a lot more questions than answers when it feels like the league is bolting from the barn.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Two bitter rivals with a taste for victories lock horns in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City play host to Manchester United. The Red Devils have not been in Premier League action since getting the better of Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.
SB Nation
Lampard on Anthony Gordon’s England hopes and the ‘eight-game mini league’ leading up to the World Cup
Frank Lampard says it is good Anthony Gordon “is in the conversation” for an England place but urged the winger to focus on Everton in order to improve his chances of securing a trip to the World Cup. The Toffees winger said he targeting a place in Gareth...
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: How are Coventry getting on in their interrupted season?
Honestly - pretty much nothing has gone well for Coventry City this season so far. Probably the only positive is that we’ve not lost either of last two games and look like we’re slowly getting back to some form. And what’s not gone so well?. Pretty much...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Neves, Dumfries, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan's Dutch international wing-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. Inter would sell for around £44m. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) Real Madrid will attempt...
