Council introduces emergency bill to repair Talbot ice rink

talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, September 27, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Suicide Prevention Month – October 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Beth Anne Langrell, Chief...
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
Wbaltv.com
Operations resume at Arundel Mills Mall after accidental gunfire Saturday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at Arundel Mills Mall returned to normal Saturday evening after someone accidentally discharged a weapon in the food court, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers arrived to the mall on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire. In their investigation,...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
North Beach prepares for possible tidal flooding due to Hurricane Ian
NORTH BEACH, Md. — The threat of flooding for our neighbors in Calvert County was top of mind for some folks. Tropical Storm Ian brought heavy rains to part of the metro. Just last year, North Beach experienced some pretty serious flooding, it’s why the mayor said they’re taking precautions ahead of Saturdays high tide.
Homeowner Uses Garden Hose To Contain Bel Air House Fire Until Firefighters Arrive: Officials
A quick-thinking Maryland homeowner was able to limit the damage done to a Harford County home when an early morning blaze broke out, according to the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a neighbor on Maulsby Avenue in Bel Air alerted firefighters...
WBOC
Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades
LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
tourcounsel.com
Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum (Baltimore, Maryland)
The B&O Railroad Museum is one of Baltimore's most popular attractions, offering insight into America's railroad history. The museum operates out of historic buildings, including the Mount Clare stage, and displays an extensive collection of locomotives and railcars, most of them in working order. The main feature in the Roundhouse,...
Controversial fish farm could be coming to a pristine Chesapeake Bay tributary
FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Marshyhope Creek, near the town of Federalsburg on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is one of the most pristine remaining tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. It's also home to a fish right out of the dinosaur ages -- the Atlantic sturgeon. A fish that happens to be endangered.
foxbaltimore.com
Harford Road Bridge to reopen to traffic after 4-year construction project
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The long-closed Harford Road Bridge in Northeast Baltimore will reopen Saturday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) said. The construction project has redesigned the traffic flow. Formerly a four-lane thoroughfare, the new bridge now has one lane of vehicle traffic for each direction. The bridge will have dedicated lanes for bikes and buses.
1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
talbotspy.org
New Craft Fair Launching in Easton on Oct. 15
A new indoor-outdoor craft fair will debut in downtown Easton this October to showcase handmade arts and give the public a free venue for buying one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. More than 30 artisans have signed up to display and sell their work. The Easton Fall Craft Fair will take place Saturday,...
wypr.org
Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time
Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City take home vehicles
WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
Norfolk-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 100 passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
Garage Fire Causes $150K In Damage For Elkton Homeowners, Four Displaced, Officials Say
A fire that broke out inside the garage of a Maryland home caused extensive damage before firefighters in Cecil County could quickly corral the flames and get the blaze under control. Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said that members of...
The Star Democrat
