ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Competitors find perfect weather, fast course for Ironman

By By MIKE DETMER
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SC1ly_0iEl84QY00

CAMBRIDGE — Ironman returned to Cambridge on Saturday, Sept. 17, bringing 1,500 racers and thousands of spectators and supporters to the course.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Kent Island hands WiHi 2nd straight loss of the season

STEVENSVILLE, Md.– Kent Island defeated WiHi in a final score of 28-13 on Friday night. Kent Island would start off hot as they would jump out to an early 14-0 lead. Right before halftime Kasey Heath would punch it in for 6 to make it 21-0. Now WiHi would...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ironman
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
Katie Cherrix

Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD

Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WMDT.com

Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
LEWES, DE
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk Memories: Driving wild on-set

BALTIMORE -- We're continuing to celebrate one of WJZ's very own.Earlier this week, we announced that our beloved Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after 50 years.Bob took the weather seriously. But he liked to have fun, too.All week we are sharing some of his best moments over the years.Today, he talks about one of the funnier clips you may have seen over the years – Bob's on-set driving accident.Bob Turk will be live on WJZ on Friday talking with anchor Denise Koch about his memories, accomplishments and a lifetime of weather in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire

A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
HENDERSON, MD
Bay Net

Crash On Point Lookout Road Sends Two Patients To The Hospital

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that is causing delays. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on September 30, first responders were dispatched to the 30000 block of Point Lookout Road, in the area of Bellevue Lane, for reports that two vehicles had overturned and multiple patients were trapped.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata. A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”. At approximately 4:50...
LA PLATA, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy