Block By Block: Facing Life In Prison, Bitcoin’s Resilience Inspires Me
This is an opinion editorial by Ross Ulbricht, the founder of pioneering Bitcoin marketplace Silk Road, who is currently serving a double life sentence plus 40 years in federal prison. Much more is being said about Bitcoin these days than when I was put in prison. On October 1, 2022,...
Where Is Venture Capital Investing In Bitcoin Companies?
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Alyse Killeen to talk about what is happening in the VC space in relation to Bitcoin and what hidden gems are ripe for investment right now.
The Bitcoiner’s Guide To Yield Curve Control And The Fiat End Game
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Here Comes Yield Curve Control. A key theme in our long-term...
Bitcoin Volume Spikes With Market Uncertainty In The UK
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1269: "Interesting reaction out of the U.K." Sign up for the newsletter here. Here's a chart that has been lingering in my mind throughout the week. It was shared by the team from Coinshares and highlights bitcoin trading volume in the U.K. earlier this week while the British pound was in free fall. As you can see, volumes exploded to just under $900 million, reaching their highest level in more than two years. It's hard to discern the intent of those who were trading bitcoin in size over in the U.K. It could have been people looking to take advantage of quickly developing arbitrage opportunities, people looking to sell bitcoin to get liquidity to service failing trades or people looking to purchase bitcoin as a hedge against rapid currency debasement.
Five Reasons Why American Cities Will Be The Engine Of The U.S. Bitcoin Economy
This is an opinion editorial by Frank Nuessle, previously a T.V. executive, university professor and publishing entrepreneur. As the Canadian entrepreneur Jeff Booth has opined - Bitcoin is the “bridge to the other side.”. In this article I argue that to cross that bridge, the American Bitcoin Economy would...
Good Luck Trying To Time The Bitcoin Price
In this week’s episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” hosts C.J. Wilson and Josh Olszewicz discuss how to survive in choppy markets. There is currently a large amount of volatility in the Bitcoin space which could be unsettling for new users. Wilson explains, “If your first bitcoin purchase was $45,000 or higher and you are looking at an $18,000 price, that does not look great in your portfolio. For those of us who bought in when the price was $3,000, we are still comfortable knowing that the price is above that because we know that the volatility on the downside is rewarded with all-time highs on the upside.”
Spain’s Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Bitcoin, Crypto Payments
Spain's largest telecommunications company is now accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as payment on its ecommerce store. Telefónica partnered with Bit2Me, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country, to facilitate real time payment conversion into euros. The telecom has also reportedly invested in Bit2Me, and further details will be released...
Examining The Debate Around Bitcoin’s Role in Palestine
This is an opinion editorial by Seth Cantey, an associate professor of politics, and Mohammed Mourtaja, a Palestinian student studying international economics. A debate is taking shape over whether bitcoin can play a role in Palestinians’ quest for freedom from Israeli occupation. It began a year ago, in September 2021, when Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation Alex Gladstein published “Can Bitcoin be Palestine’s Currency of Freedom?” on Bitcoin Magazine. The argument goes like this: Bitcoin allows users to securely send, receive and store value without reliance on any third party. In doing so, it enhances personal autonomy and serves as a form of resistance to occupation. In Gladstein’s words, “It is a peaceful protest, a digital shield, that could lead to big change.”
Bank Of England Pivots To Avoid Financial Emergency
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
A Decade Later, Ross Ulbricht’s Silk Road Sentencing Demonstrates The Government’s Fear Of Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Aaron Daniel, an appellate attorney and author of “The Bitcoin Brief," and William D. Mueller, an appellate attorney with a nationwide practice. Following a multi-week trial in Manhattan’s United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Ross Ulbricht, the creator...
Building Bitcoin Communities From The Ground Up In The Philippines
This is an opinion editorial by Dustin Watchman, founder of the bitcoin community educational group Cloud 21 Siargo. What if we could recreate the elements of a big city that we all love but on a much smaller scale? What would those elements be that we would seek to replicate? For much of history, cities have been places that provide opportunity, hope and connection to others. Cities hoped to bring together the best and the brightest to work hard and build things the world needs. Then, along came El Zonte, better known as Bitcoin Beach. A massive paradigm shift occurred and posed the question: “What if we could provide opportunity, hope, and connection to others by building education and knowledge around bitcoin in smaller communities?” And, just like that, the idea has spread across the globe.
