ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Business
City
Beachwood, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigars#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cigar Humidors Online
105.7 The Hawk

Free Coffee in Ocean County, NJ for National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers unite, FREE coffee today for National Coffee Day. Some interesting facts that maybe you didn't know about coffee on this National Coffee Day, thanks to the dailymeal.com. Did you know:. *Coffee beans are actually cherry seeds. *Brewed coffee has more caffeine than espresso per serving. *The lighter the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
105.7 The Hawk

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO WOODS

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Double Trouble Road near Tilton, where a car has run off the road and into the woods. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy