Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
The Absolute Best Wings Around Ocean County, NJ As Voted By You
Oh yes, I'm back at it again talking about wings. What can I say? They're a top ten food in my book and I'm always looking for the best of the best, especially if the recommendations are coming from long-time New Jersey residents!. The other week, I told you about...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
Delicious! Best Apple Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
Well, we always hear it's one of the foundations of American cooking, the apple pie. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned apple pie and whether you top it with whipped cream, ice cream, or nothing, it's a fantastic dessert any time of year. According to the pie council, "$700 million in...
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Free Coffee in Ocean County, NJ for National Coffee Day
Coffee lovers unite, FREE coffee today for National Coffee Day. Some interesting facts that maybe you didn't know about coffee on this National Coffee Day, thanks to the dailymeal.com. Did you know:. *Coffee beans are actually cherry seeds. *Brewed coffee has more caffeine than espresso per serving. *The lighter the...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Paul Reiser on his enduring TV career — and making Toms River, NJ laugh
Paul Reiser has been nominated for four Golden Globes and 11 Emmys. He has appeared on such shows as "Stranger Things", "The Kominsky Method", Hulu's "Reboot" and of course "Mad About You," which was recently brought back for a limited run. But what he really loves is his standup comedy...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
New Jersey residents trapped in Florida expect delays at airport trying to get home
There were plenty of people who had to ride out Hurricane Ian while vacationing or visiting family in Florida.
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO WOODS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Double Trouble Road near Tilton, where a car has run off the road and into the woods. No additional details are available at this time.
