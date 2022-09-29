The network that Kenosha Unified School District uses for online services, including its Infinite Campus, remained down due to system issues as of Wednesday afternoon. The district sent out a voice message alert Sunday to families and staff which indicated KUSD was experiencing a “network interruption that has required us to proactively take portions of our systems down, including Infinite Campus, while we investigate the issue with the help of external cybersecurity professionals.”

KENOSHA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO