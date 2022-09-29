Read full article on original website
No updates on Kenosha Unified network system interruption; problems continue
The network that Kenosha Unified School District uses for online services, including its Infinite Campus, remained down due to system issues as of Wednesday afternoon. The district sent out a voice message alert Sunday to families and staff which indicated KUSD was experiencing a “network interruption that has required us to proactively take portions of our systems down, including Infinite Campus, while we investigate the issue with the help of external cybersecurity professionals.”
Teen Task Force brings community projects, philanthropy to Kenosha area
Teen Task Force members assist each other with makeup for the 2022 Kemper Center Haunted House, which opens Oct. 1. From haunted houses to food drives, the Kenosha Teen Task Force builds connections with members of the Kenosha community through charitable projects throughout the year. For over 20 years, the...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
United Way celebrates new Diaper Bank in Milwaukee | WUWM 89.7 FM
Local companies and nonprofits in southeastern Wisconsin are ramping up efforts to distribute baby supplies to families in need. That includes a new diaper bank at Johnson Controls Center just northwest of downtown. It’s a collaboration between the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties and the Johnson Controls Center.
MATC urges students to join funeral service program as demand in industry rises
Ever since she was a little girl, Mona Burch says she's always been fascinated with death. The demand for younger people to get into the funeral service field is at an all-time high.
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
In the Loop: A festive fall in full swing in Kenosha
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Top 5 things to do...
MATC Times
8935 South Wood Creek Drive
First Floor One Bedroom - 55 & Better Community! - Come see what Villas at the Station has to offer! Underground parking, elevator, community room, on-site laundry, on-site management, water included! Please note: unit materials and lay out may vary from photos. To learn more, or to schedule a showing,...
10th Anniversary homecoming premier of ‘Hogslayer’ documentary Saturday
A local theater will host the 10th Anniversary homecoming premier of acclaimed film “Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend” Saturday evening. The event will honor locals TC Christenson, left, and John Gregory, the men behind the legendary world champion Norton dual-engine dragster from the 1970s. They took on the drag racing world from Sunset Motors, a small motorcycle shop in town.
Kenosha businessman reflects on Jacob Blake riot 2 years after a mob burned his business to the ground
Ahead of the midterm elections, a Kenosha businessman calls on politicians to put politics aside when it comes to promoting public safety amid rising crime.
Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property
WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
Kenosha police respond to reported gunshots on Frank Elementary school grounds
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to Frank Elementary School around 4 pm Friday after reports of a shooting. Police not only heard gunshots but also received 911 calls that reported the gunshots too. After an investigation, the police say there is evidence of a shooting on...
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
Lakeshore Pedal Tours offering ghost tours throughout October
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski
Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
Attempted homicide charges awaiting 19-year-old Racine man in shooting on Case High School student
MOUNT PLEASANT – A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody for attempted homicide after his arrest Friday morning for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday. In a press release issued Friday, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese confirmed that Tyrese G. Love was arrested at about 11 am Assisting in Love’s arrest were the FBI Gang Task Force, United States Marshalls and Chicago Police Department.
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives. The lawsuits were...
