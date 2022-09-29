Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduates TN Law Enforcement Training Academy
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Officer Adams completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training where she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
WBBJ
Senior Carnival at The Lift connects community to health resources
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center held their annual Senior Carnival Thursday. The Senior Carnival is a wellness event that invites vendors to come to the lift and set up booths. Senior citizens were invited to come tour these booths, play games, get educated about their healthcare, and...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Black Oak Student Honored as “Student Spotlight” for September
A Black Oak student has been selected as the “Student Spotlight” for the month of September. Obion County School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said AftenJoseph Dunnagan, better known as “AJ”, has been chosen for the honor. “AJ” was recommended for the monthly school system recognition by...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Wreck on Flatwoods Road requires Air Evac
LIFE-SAVING RESPONSE – Eva VFD volunteers, the Air Evac crew, THP and BCSO officers, and BCRS members act quickly to ensure the safety of a trapped woman. On Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, two persons traveling in a four-door sedan on Flatwoods Road near Big Sandy were involved in a single vehicle accident in which the car exited the roadway, flipping on its top, and entrapping one of the vehicle’s occupants.
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
WBBJ
Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
Lexington Progress
Fire Destroys Home Near Reagan
A late-night fire destroyed a home on Highway 100, September 20, 2022, according to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy. Luckily no one was home at the house owned by Skeeter Joe Harmon, 5400 Highway 100. A neighbor was alerted to the fire by dogs barking. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to Chief Murphy.
newsleaderonline.com
WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22
A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
WBBJ
Dyersburg shooting case involves multiple teenage victims, suspects
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple suspects, including two teenagers, are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 23, officers responded to Price Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving, officers say they were informed that two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
waynecountynews.net
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
WBBJ
Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
Comments / 0