CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory
Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?. It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.
NBC Sports
Reacting to former Patriots exec's harsh Mac Jones criticism
Mac Jones earned plenty of praise for his rock-solid rookie season, but the New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been immune to criticism so far in Year 2. Jones has thrown five interceptions and lost one fumble through the first three games of the season. The Patriots are 1-2 to begin the campaign, largely because of costly turnovers.
With monumental NFL lawsuit, Brian Flores boldly stepped where others desired | Opinion
Flores, 41, is already viewed as a hero in the community of current and former Black coaches because he was willing to risk his career and take stand.
More details emerge on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick meeting last season
There has never been a game quite like Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face off against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the 2021 season. Brady had already won a Super Bowl in the previous season with the Buccaneers, but his...
Eight years after ‘we’re on to Cincinnati’, Bill Belichick is taking it ‘day-by-day’
Nearly a decade later, Belichick repeated another phrase to help him dodge questions. This time, it made him smile. On this day in 2014, the Patriots got steamrolled 41-14 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football for their second loss of the season. Tom Brady was held to...
