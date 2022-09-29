ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage

 3 days ago
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.

"It is not yet known who made it, who is behind this sabotage, there is still discussion more or less but (...) it is very obvious (...) who was behind this issue," he told a conference on renewable energies in Paris.

The Nord Stream pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between capitals in Europe and Moscow that has damaged major Western economies and sent gas prices soaring.

Reporting by Bertrand Boucey; Writing by Bennoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

babywitch
2d ago

Welcome to the beginning of world war 3.. most of the Homo sapiens on this earth does not trust any elected official in any country on this planet. It just shows how many people are corrupt high up.

Jon Elliott
2d ago

US Navy had a ship close to it for a week. Why would Russia destroy revenue. Follow the money. US is bullying Europe to follow their orders

Reluctance
2d ago

Biden said he would stop the pipeline if there was war. Does he remember saying that? Probably not. Did he authorize it? Probably. Democrats love war. They get rich.

