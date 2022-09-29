Read full article on original website
Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market
Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday has doubled down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022 partly because of a shrinking supply of dollars in some of the world’s biggest economies. Even with Monday’s rally, U.S. stocks likely will be...
Dow scores its best day since June as U.S. stocks claw back from a brutal September
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest one-day advance in more than three months on Monday, as investors factored in the possibility that the Federal Reserve might be forced to back away from aggressively tighter monetary policy. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up by 765.38 points,...
The stock market likely just bottomed and a 15% rally could take hold into year-end, Fundstrat says
The stock market has likely bottomed this week and could stage a 15% rally, according to Fundstrat. The firm highlighted favorable seasonal trends heading into the fourth quarter, as well as depressed investor sentiment. "Risk/reward certainly favors betting on an above-average bounce in the 'Bear Killer' month of October," Fundstrat...
The drop in expected S&P earnings is in the sweet spot for big stock-market gains over the next 12 months
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – It’s good news that the S&P 500’s earnings per share in the fourth quarter will likely be significantly lower than in the fourth quarter of last year. On the surface, that doesn’t seem like something to celebrate. Yet except when corporate profits fall...
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B rallied 2.82% to $280.49 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index rising 3.06% to 3,790.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 2.80% to 30,316.32. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $81.61 short of its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company achieved on March 29th.
Bonds bailout aimed at stemming financial chaos has cost £3.7billion so far
The Bank of England’s bond market bailout looks set to cost far less than the £65billion it said it could spend when it dramatically intervened last week. Officials pledged to buy up to £5billion worth of long-term UK bonds a day for 13 days in order to stem the chaos that had seen their price collapse.
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, which they think will slash earnings and stunt growth, according to a new survey by KPMG. Measures companies plan to take to weather the recession include cutting ESG spending and laying off staff, the survey, which canvassed the opinions of the CEOs of 400 American companies with annual revenues of at least $500 million, showed.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The White House is eyeing a ban on exports of US gas to bring down rising prices at the pump. Biden has faced off with the oil industry over high gas prices, a key focus for his administration. The move comes with midterm elections just five weeks away, as oil...
Ford raises price of F-150 electric truck as inflation bites
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is raising the price of its electric truck F-150 Lightning Pro for the 2023 year model by nearly 11%, seeking to cushion the hit from ongoing supply chain snags and decades-high inflation, a spokesperson for the automaker said on Wednesday.
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany's top economic minister is urging for the US and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
White House blasts Opec saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement
The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.“Opec’s decision to cut productions quotas is short sighted. while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Ms Jeane-Pierre.“It’s clear that Opec+ is aligning with Russia with...
