Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B rallied 2.82% to $280.49 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index rising 3.06% to 3,790.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 2.80% to 30,316.32. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $81.61 short of its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company achieved on March 29th.
Bonds bailout aimed at stemming financial chaos has cost £3.7billion so far

The Bank of England’s bond market bailout looks set to cost far less than the £65billion it said it could spend when it dramatically intervened last week. Officials pledged to buy up to £5billion worth of long-term UK bonds a day for 13 days in order to stem the chaos that had seen their price collapse.
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows

Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, which they think will slash earnings and stunt growth, according to a new survey by KPMG. Measures companies plan to take to weather the recession include cutting ESG spending and laying off staff, the survey, which canvassed the opinions of the CEOs of 400 American companies with annual revenues of at least $500 million, showed.
White House blasts Opec saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement

The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.“Opec’s decision to cut productions quotas is short sighted. while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Ms Jeane-Pierre.“It’s clear that Opec+ is aligning with Russia with...
