Nassau County, FL

Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
LAKE CITY, FL
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
LAKE CITY, FL
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Suspicious package found in IHOP parking lot on Westside

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package found Saturday night in the parking lot of an IHOP in Clay County. In a tweet, deputies said shortly before 10:15 p.m., they were on the scene at an IHOP on Blanding Boulevard in the Tuesday Morning Shopping Plaza.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Nassau County lifts evacuation order, dries out from Ian’s flooding

People who find damage to their property are asked to report it immediately at OneNassau.com. It could have been much worse for Amelia Island and the eastern Nassau County mainland, but on the whole, minor flooding, tree damage and beach erosion is a much smaller price to pay for the Hurricane Ian experience than the catastrophic flooding and utter devastation further south and west of Florida’s First Coast.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville-area beaches reopen, but public urged to keep off dunes, stay out of ocean

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday afternoon that Duval County’s beaches are reopening after Ian passed through the area. But while much of Jacksonville was spared by Ian, the storm did do a number on Duval County’s shoreline. Beachgoers are also asked to stay off the fragile dunes, and Curry warned people to stay out of the water, as there is a strong rip current risk, along with a high surf advisory.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
1 dead, JSO investigating shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 12:55 a.m., JSO responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox St., just off West 6th. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced the man dead when they arrived. Officers are canvassing the area for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Nassau County starts clean up after Ian evacuation order lifted

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Centre Street in downtown Fernandina Beach was still littered with branches Friday morning after half a dozen trees fell during the storm. A massive oak tree outside the oldest continually occupied home in Fernandina Beach split three ways damaging part of the fencing and cracking a ceramic pot but miraculously missing the home when it fell.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

