Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
One dead after car v. pedestrian crash in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a car vs pedestrian crash with one dead in Jacksonville Heights on Noroad and Lambing Rd. JSO reports that just before 9:00 p.m. a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk east on Noroad. While attempting to cross the...
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
Neptune Beach police: Keep children off dunes that could collapse after Ian
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – The Neptune Beach Police Department posted a warning on social media Friday morning asking parents not to allow children to play near dunes because they could collapse in the wake of Ian. The post said there was a 3-foot to 5-foot sheer loss from the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who evacuated Jacksonville in the wake of Hurricane Ian died in a tragic fall Thursday. In a news release, Panama City Beach officials said the boy was in town with his family when he fell from the 19th floor balcony of a Sterling Reef condo.
Suspicious package found in IHOP parking lot on Westside
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package found Saturday night in the parking lot of an IHOP in Clay County. In a tweet, deputies said shortly before 10:15 p.m., they were on the scene at an IHOP on Blanding Boulevard in the Tuesday Morning Shopping Plaza.
Nassau County lifts evacuation order, dries out from Ian’s flooding
People who find damage to their property are asked to report it immediately at OneNassau.com. It could have been much worse for Amelia Island and the eastern Nassau County mainland, but on the whole, minor flooding, tree damage and beach erosion is a much smaller price to pay for the Hurricane Ian experience than the catastrophic flooding and utter devastation further south and west of Florida’s First Coast.
Jacksonville-area beaches reopen, but public urged to keep off dunes, stay out of ocean
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday afternoon that Duval County’s beaches are reopening after Ian passed through the area. But while much of Jacksonville was spared by Ian, the storm did do a number on Duval County’s shoreline. Beachgoers are also asked to stay off the fragile dunes, and Curry warned people to stay out of the water, as there is a strong rip current risk, along with a high surf advisory.
Local residents preparing for future tropical storms, hurricanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. With continued team coverage this weekend I’m taking a closer look at how some locals are protecting their backyards. I caught up with locals Romeo and Carmen Fernandez. They have a...
Volunteers needed for Beaches Go Green community cleanup in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Following the heavy surf and wind brought by Hurricane Ian to our local coastlines, the timing of a local community cleanup event could not have come at a better time. Beaches Go Green will host a PositivelyJAX community event with one of its bi-annual clean-ups...
High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
Vilano Beach home close to falling in ocean after Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
1 dead, JSO investigating shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 12:55 a.m., JSO responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox St., just off West 6th. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced the man dead when they arrived. Officers are canvassing the area for...
Nassau County starts clean up after Ian evacuation order lifted
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Centre Street in downtown Fernandina Beach was still littered with branches Friday morning after half a dozen trees fell during the storm. A massive oak tree outside the oldest continually occupied home in Fernandina Beach split three ways damaging part of the fencing and cracking a ceramic pot but miraculously missing the home when it fell.
Clay County urges caution as residents return after evacuation order lifted
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Although Clay County was largely spared major impacts from Ian, officials warned residents to use caution as they returned to their homes following the lifting of evacuation orders on Friday. County officials and work crews went out Friday to assess the damage in the community,...
