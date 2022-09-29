Read full article on original website
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.・
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Tate Modern: Boy thrown from 10th floor making progress
A young boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery has shown "clear improvement" in his sight, his family has said. The child, then aged six, suffered multiple injuries when he was attacked by Jonty Bravery in August 2019. Bravery, who has autism, lived...
I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away
Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace. While there was no official rebuttal, other British media quoted unidentified palace and government sources as saying that Charles made his decision after consultation with the prime minister and that any suggestion of disagreement was untrue. Under the rules that govern Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the king is barred from interfering in politics. By convention, all official overseas visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government and a decision like this would have resulted from consultation and agreement.
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
The 46-year-old murder mystery that haunted the Highlands
On a November night 46 years ago, Renee MacRae's car was discovered burning in a Highlands lay-by. A spot of blood, assumed to be Renee's, was found in the boot - but since then no other trace of the mum-of-two or her son Andrew, who was a passenger in the car, has ever been found.
BBC
North York Moors: All-terrain scooters to widen access
A national park has increased its availability of all-terrain mobility vehicles to help make its land more accessible to all visitors. The North York Moors National Park Authority said it now had the off-road scooters available in four locations, with vehicles available to hire at Dalby Forest and at Cropton.
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
BBC
Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
BBC
Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out
More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging a 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with...
BBC
Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival
Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham. The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues. The event takes place in a different city...
BBC
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
BBC
Woman on mobility scooter dies in Chelmsley Wood crash with car
A woman on a mobility scooter has died in a crash with a car in the West Midlands. The victim, aged in her 50s, was on Bosworth Drive, Chelmsley Wood, when the collision took place at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
