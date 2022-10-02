ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Will The Patriots Roll With During Mac Jones's Absence?

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLoWE_0iEl109700

Donnie and Joe discuss who the New England Patriots are likely to go with under center with Mac Jones out due to a high ankle sprain for the next few weeks.

