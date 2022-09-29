PEELE: Guidry captures TYGA Tournament of Champions crown

Winterville’s Will Guidry had a great day Sunday in the Tar Heel Youth Gold Association’s Tournament of Champions held at Keith Hills in Buies Creek.

Guidrey shot a 138 over the 36-hole event, six under par, to earn the 16-18 flight win. Then to top it off, he found himself tied with Cary’s Jake Ellis, the 14-15 champ, for the overall championship.

That sent them into a playoff, where Guidry hit the ball into the cup for an eagle on the first hole, clinching the overall crown.

Ford Amerson, in the same flight, finished tied for 17th, shooting 150. He tried for 23rd in the overall. In the 14-15 flight, Jackson West finished eight at 145, tied for 31st in the overall. Nathan Heath of Winterville took sixth place in the 12-13 group at 158.

In the girls’ 16-18 age group, Winterville placed three spots. Taylor Black finished at 163 in fourth place. She was 12th in the overall. Haley Paramore was fifth in her flight with a 164, 13th overall. Peyton Nichols tied for seventh with a 170, placing her in a tie for 16th overall.

A hearty congratulations to these locals for their performances in the championship battle.

. . .

Six area players competed in the North State High School Challenge held at Keith Hills Golf Club in Buies Creek last week. As a team, South Central finished in ninth place with a team score of plus 55. D.H. Conley finished in 12th place, carding a plus 68.

As individuals, Paramore tied for 24th with an 81. Nichols tied for 28th, shooting an 82.

Trinity Splawn tied for 31st, carding an 85. Black tied for 34th, coming in with an 87. Savanna Hall was tied for 67th with a 105 and Mia Jordan tied for 76th, shooting 112.

All except Splawn are from Winterville.

. . .

Farmville

Farmville Golf and Country Club will play host to the Farmville Benevolent Ministries Tournament on Friday, Oct. 7. The event is four-man superball with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $60 per player and may be made by calling the pro shop at 252-753-3660. The entry fee includes golf cart and lunch.

Farmville will hold its one-man superball tournament on Nov. 5. In this, a single player hits two balls and picks the best shot, all the way around the course. In addition, each green will have three holes and the player may choose the one to which he plays.

Further information will be added later.

Greenville

Greenville Golf and Country Club’s Men’s Night used a “Make a Birdie, Move Back A Tee” format.

First place went to the team of T.J. O’Neal, Torosite O’Neal, Rob McCormick and Chris Lange. Second were Mike Brothers, Stephen McDonald, Will Carter and Daniel Miller.

In an earlier Men’s Night, the format was a three-person Red Tee Superball. First place went to the team of Lange, Todd Nifong and Dave Carnevale with a 25. Second were T.J. O’Neal, Torosite O’Neal and Trevor Dunn with a 27.

Roanoke

Roanoke Country Club will hold a Jack and Jill Superball on Oct. 15 and 16. The event is open to all golfers. A two-person team goes for $200.

For the Saturday round, a shotgun start will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s round will begin at 9 a.m.

Sign-ups may be made by calling the pro shop at 252-792-2502.

