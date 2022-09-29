ECU football: Defense looks forward to familiarity, offense aims to get back on track against USF

East Carolina’s defense has been tested in a number of different ways this season.

From having to defend N.C. State’s pro-style quarterback Devin Leary to Campbell’s mobile quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and the Camels’ massive offensive line to Navy’s triple-option offense, the Pirates should be fluent in various offensive schemes by the end of the first month of the season.

Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said the veteran group has been able to bounce quickly from one game plan to another. That unit will get a chance to play against a more familiar type of offense in South Florida when the teams meet at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla.

“Usually, after you play an option offense, it usually takes a few days to get back in,” Harrell said. “Like, hey guys, it’s a spread offense again, it’s shotgun, you know? And I thought our guys have really done a nice job of handling it and going back to a recall from Campbell and (Old Dominion) and N.C. State. So they’ve done a nice job of doing that and we’ve been able to add more.”

Now that the Navy game is in the rearview, the time allocated during the weeks of practices leading up to the game are now free to be focused elsewhere. That has allowed the defense to spend all its attention on the upcoming opponent, and Harrell has found that the experience across the defense is showing in the way players have soaked up new and familiar concepts with ease.

“Now you have that time freed up so you can move it on, you can install more things and install more defense,” Harrell said. “So moving forward you’ll have a lot more carryover. But our guys have done a really nice job just handling things like that. And it’s an older group, you’re not teaching a lot of new guys, so that’s been good for us.”

The defense is emerging as the backbone of this team. The unit is allowing an average of 18.8 points per game, has allowed nine touchdowns through four weeks and has played well enough to put the team in position to win each of the four games.

The run defense showed up again last week against Navy and held the Midshipmen to 2.9 yards per carry, by far the best performance by an ECU team in recent memory.

On the other side of the ball, the Pirates’ offense left points on the field and failed to find much of a rhythm until the final quarter. ECU had a 99-yard drive end in a field goal in the first half, then a lost fumble led to a Navy touchdown, and an interception in the final minute of the game with the score tied ended any chance at points.

Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick pointed to those as being factors in what he described as a tough loss.

“I do think there were some times we didn’t play as good as I wish we would have played,” Kirkpatrick said. “So yeah, we beat ourselves up hard on that. That was a hard loss. That’s a tough loss. That’ll sting for a long time, probably forever. But we’ve had to just kind of put that behind us. Because you know what? South Florida doesn’t care. They’re not going to make it easy on us either.”

ECU will look to get its offense back on track against a Bulls defense that plays a lot of man coverage, different from the numerous zone looks that Navy deployed. Kirkpatrick likes the way his receivers match up against man defenses, as it allows them to make plays in one-on-one situations more often.

But that also brings a more physical game, and winning battles at the line of scrimmage is critical for creating space and passing lanes.

“They’ve got some nice corners. They’re big, they’re tall. They’ve got long arms and they’ll press you and they’ll get up in your face a little bit,” Kirkpatrick said. “But I’m very confident in our wide receivers. They’ll enjoy that. Now we don’t get to see that much out of our defense either, because they play more like Navy does, but I think our guys are probably excited about seeing some man coverage and I hope we get it.”