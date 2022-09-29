PREP SPOTLIGHT: John Paul II's Justice Vail.

Justice Vail is a senior goalkeeper on the John Paul II boys’ soccer team.

While the Saints are 4-6 on the year, his strong play in net has kept the team in nearly every game this fall.

Vail spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following Monday’s game against Greenfield about his background in sports, his late blooming in soccer and his favorite aspects of his position.

Q: You made a handful of diving saves today. Is that something you pride yourself in?

A: Yeah, my goal is to not let anything through. It’s mostly my defenders’ job to make sure they don’t get shots, but it happens sometimes and I try to get there all the time.

Q: How long have you been playing soccer?

A: I’ve been playing soccer since freshman year.

Q: Why did you start playing so late?

A: I just never looked into it. Then, when I came here freshman year, my brother Noah introduced me to soccer and then I got into it.

Q: Did you play any other sports prior to picking up soccer?

A: I played basketball and lacrosse.

Q: Are you still playing those as well?

A: Yes sir.

Q: Which of the sports is your favorite?

A: I would say lacrosse just because you can hit people, but I really like soccer. I like playing goalie.

Q: Why did you decide to be a keeper?

A: My first year, I played striker, then my second year my coaches put me in goal and I just stayed there. I just practiced every day and got really good.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about the position?

A: How you control the whole field. I see stuff that everyone else doesn’t see, so I just tell everybody where to go and make sure no balls come past.

Q: What is the hardest part of the position?

A: The hardest part, I think it would be that too, because it’s hard to see something and then tell someone to do it, and everything can change so fast.

Q: Who is your favorite professional soccer player, why?

A: I would say (Virgil) van Dijk, he’s a center-back for Liverpool. I just love his hustle and how he gives it is all. He puts his full heart into it.