ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Froma Harrop: Watch out for those who poke at elitism

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igjqj_0iEl0wqr00

It's a commonplace gripe in Trump world and aligned planets that "elites look down on me." The elites are usually described as college-educated liberals living in big cities.

The complainers are not always wrong, but they exaggerate how much their alleged "betters" are even thinking about them. When they do, they're more likely scratching their heads in bewilderment rather than looking downward. They see whiners swimming in self-pity. These alleged salts-of-the-earth are kept going by the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and checks from Social Security — but keep voting for those who would threaten these comforts.

Not only do Democratic parts of the country support such programs; their richer residents pay for them. I know several very well-to-do liberals who don't buy into a single item on the Republican menu of social resentments, but come Election Day, they vote for Republicans to cut their taxes — then drive off to join their liberal friends at the country club.

There was the interesting case of Gary Cohn. Although he was a lifelong Democrat, Donald Trump made him chief economic adviser. (Cohn had been president of Goldman Sachs, so all was forgiven.) Cohn pushed through the 2017 tax cut bill that mainly enriched the already rich, while adding something like $1.5 trillion to the deficit. The ink had barely dried when Cohn was out the door and back in New York.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is now terribly worried about deficits. As a remedy, he's calling for all federal legislation to be sunsetted in five years. That would include Medicare and Social Security. "If a law is worth keeping," Scott said, "Congress can pass it again." As for these two programs, Scott says he just wants to "fix" them.

What can you say to those who depend on Social Security and Medicare or expect to depend on them? "Don't make long-term plans."

Just about anyone can build a case for being looked down upon. Lower-level lawyers at big firms may feel lorded over by the partners. Book editors at fancy publishing houses have senior editors breathing down their necks. A small shopkeeper might feel judged as inferior by the superstore operator down the road.

In some expensive urban centers, people with $3 million in assets are referred to as the "merely affluent." As financial writer William Cohan wrote in Vanity Fair, "In the circles that Cohn travels, a $250 million fortune is merely the table stakes necessary to catapult oneself into the land of the billionaires."

There's no denying that people who are rich are often fawned upon, and it helps greatly if they're famous, as well. But look at their lives and you often find personal tragedies that no amount of money or privilege can overcome. Children's drug overdoses. Deadly disease. Loneliness. When big money is involved, you often see messy divorces leading to loveless marriages with a "trophy wife."

Sociologists have long held that the key to happiness is community — having friends and family who care about you. Past a certain level of subsistence, wealth doesn't make much of a difference. That's assuming one has the security that comes with guaranteed health care.

It helps to avoid politicians who rub salt into wounds we should not have. Stoking anger, resentment and jealousy doesn't cost them anything. But it does distract the public from their plan to cut real valued services.

As one of the dukes in Shakespeare's "Henry VIII" advised another duke, "Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot that it do singe yourself."

And a related piece of advice: Keep an eye on what matters, not what you imagine others think of you.

Froma Harrop writes about politics, economics and culture for Creators Syndicate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

Biden's 'Where's Jackie?' moment shows cognitive issues

Partisanship aside, how did we get to this low period in our nation’s history? Its clear we have an extremely biased media where any news, big or small that could discredit or damage any Republican, especially former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, will be the top story. It’s only because they pose the biggest threat to the Democrats stranglehold on power. Joe Biden can fly illegal migrants in the middle of the night to cities across the country and the media and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Advance

Byron York: History guides midterm politics — until it doesn't

If history is any guide, Democrats do not have a chance — not even a small a chance — of keeping control of the House in the midterm elections. But the question is: Is history any guide? There's been a lot of attention paid to the new ABC News/Washington Post poll, which makes clear that President Joe Biden is a drag on his party. Biden's job approval rating in the poll was 39% — even lower than some other surveys at the moment — and...
ELECTIONS
The Daily Advance

Editorial: No surprise: NC GOP reps oppose election measures

Almost everything in Congress — access to contraception, lowering the cost of insulin, infrastructure — seems to be about politics. One might hope, though, that partisanship could be put aside for something as important as democracy. Apparently not. Because when the House passed critical legislation last week intended to prevent a repeat of the 2020 coup attempt, the vote fell almost entirely along party lines. Every Republican in North Carolina’s delegation — and there are nine of them — voted no. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Advance

Thomas Knapp: Drug crises not the fault of lax border enforcement

"Arrests at the southern border will set new records this year," Joe Walsh reports at Forbes. "Border Patrol apprehended 1.998 million people at the U.S.-Mexico border from October to August, already blowing past the 1.659 million arrested in all of fiscal year 2021, which was the agency’s busiest year on record." Republicans have noticed, but their response is, well, a bit odd. U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota blames...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Froma Harrop
Person
Donald Trump
The Daily Advance

Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime

This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily Advance

Tom Campbell: You are not entitled to your own facts

I can understand those who say they would rather “push a Ford than drive a Chevy.” And it is acceptable that some prefer Coke to Pepsi. There’s even space for those misguided souls who would rather have a Big Mac than a Whopper. Those are personal preferences and subject to personal opinion. But as the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, former ambassador, senator and adviser to four presidents famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” ...
POLITICS
The Daily Advance

Letter: Too many Americans can't handle the truth

America is inflicted with a serious brain disease. While many with healthy brains are searching for a cure, some with the disease don’t want to be cured of hate, stupidity and lazy inability to care (with open minds), and herein lies the problem which could cause America to die in November. I have seen the disease devastation many times, in person, from others who relayed examples to me, plus TV interviews with people who are afflicted. ...
HEALTH
The Independent

CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?” CPAC deleted it, but Twitter remembers.https://t.co/JM1Aa6Qg1f...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Billionaires#Elitism#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Social Security#Democratic#Republicans#Goldman Sachs
The Daily Advance

Column: E-Verify, not busing stunts, needed on immigration

Ken Burns’ new documentary explores the relationship between “The U.S. and the Holocaust” in a 9-part series that hits close to home. Street thugs, false claims of victimhood by a group persecuting others, the turn away from democracy, the use of media to perpetuate lies, and the slow and methodical scheme to turn a people into pariahs, mirrors much of what is happening today with the Trumpist Republican party. The day after the first installment of the documentary was aired, former President Trump carried his...
IMMIGRATION
The Daily Advance

Star Parker: New polling shows stark contrast on American dream

Republicans are gearing up for elections in November by drawing a clear line in the sand between their party and Democrats. They have rolled out what they call Commitment to America. And this is exactly what it’s about. Our country embodies a worldview, and it is that worldview — and the principles that capture that worldview — that made and makes America a great nation. ...
ELECTIONS
The Daily Advance

Column: Primary turnout gap may signal Nov. 8 outcome

Poll numbers for political races in North Carolina have shifted slightly toward the Democrats. For example, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, was leading Democrat Cheri Beasley by several percentage points during the summer, but recent polls now have the race a statistical tossup. Some pundits speculate that poll numbers across the nation have tightened because the abortion issue has given the Democrats a bump in new voter registration. Maybe this is true in other states, but it’s not the case in North...
ELECTIONS
The Daily Advance

John Robert Harris: Protecting DACA recipients is moral obligation

The Bible commands Christians to welcome and care for the most vulnerable among us; that includes the immigrant and sojourner. In Hebrews 13, for example, we are called upon to “show hospitality to strangers” as though they were angels. It is with this knowledge, and faith in God’s love, that we pray for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the hundreds of thousands of young people who depend on it. The Biden administration is moving to turn DACA into...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Daily Advance

Cynthia Tucker: DeSantis takes cues from George Wallace

Late in his life, his body broken but his perspective perhaps broadened, George Wallace may have regretted his career as a champion of racism. His daughter, Peggy Wallace Kennedy, certainly thinks so. She has spoken poignantly of his contrition. But Wallace's reputation never recovered. The man we remember is the one who stood in the schoolhouse door, the man who proclaimed "segregation forever," the man who sent state troopers with billy clubs to beat peaceful protesters on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. History does not treat...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy