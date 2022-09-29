Letter: TV ad science: If it's not funny, product won't sell

Television commercials today have marketing “science” behind their messages.

Entertainment-style ads assume the consumer won’t buy unless first entertained. LiMu Emu and Doug, for example, entertain for Liberty Mutual. A marketing department must compete in funny in order to win in market share.

Bonehead commercials are designed for consumers who didn’t pay much attention in school. These are especially important for football fans, who missed the part about words having different definitions and contexts.

So, we have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes disclosing to an insurance salesman the very personal information that he is a bath bomb lover in order to get the “personal” rate from State Farm.

Other ads try to increase interest in non-sexy industries and brands by associating them with sexy industries. So, we find Bounty “quicker picker-upper” paper towels saving a winning lottery ticket from a spilled soft drink.

You gotta love declining America. Capitalism will be the last freedom still standing. No one will remember it did little to save the others.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross, Utah