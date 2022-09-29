ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County auditor says Commissioners' questions about reimbursement are political attack

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson accused the Board of Commissioners of a political attack after she was questioned about the county not being reimbursed for its use of public defenders in Athens County Municipal Court for several years.

Thompson meet with the board Tuesday during its regular meeting at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.

According to the agenda, Thompson was slated to talk to commissioners about funding for the weights and measures vehicle and the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail grant.

After discussing the items, Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked Thompson why the county had not been reimbursed for its use of public defenders in Athens County Municipal Court since April 2019 by the state’s public defenders office. Reimbursements for the Court of Common Pleas and juvenile court public defender cases are still coming in.

Municipal court operates with funds supplied by both the city of Athens and the county. The county pays the costs of assigned attorneys, and the state reimburses some expenses.

“So for three and a half years, the county’s lost thousands of dollars of reimbursement through Ohio Public Defender’s office,” Commissioner Charlie Adkins said. “... My understanding is that this month or here in the near future, your office will be submitting (receipts) for reimbursement.”

Thompson said her office doesn’t have the authority to require a court to file a document.

“Charlie, I’m not quite sure why you keep saying my office is responsible, because we don’t have any authority to require a court to file a document with our office. We pay what’s submitted to us,” she said.

Adkins said he believed that prior to April 2019, the auditor’s office paid the municipal court’s public defender bill and was reimbursed by the state, but the person handling that work for the auditor’s office left and their replacement was not trained to do the work.

Deputy Auditor Cindi Lucas said she talked to Tonya Dye, clerk of court at Athens County Municipal Court.

“She had no idea about this,” Lucas said. “I haven’t done it since I’ve been here, for two and a half years. I do have things for her to submit for September.”

Adkins said he wasn’t blaming Lucas, but noted that before she started, the auditor’s office sent reimbursement requests to the public defenders office from the municipal court.

“I think at this point, because mistakes happen, we own them,” he said. “I think we, as a county, need to find out why. I talked to other people who submitted to the Ohio Public Defender’s Office, we got reimbursed.

“Here’s papers where we got reimbursed,” Adkins said, while holding up some spreadsheets. “Here’s when we started not getting reimbursed.

“Your office took care of all this,” he said, while talking to Thompson. “So, I guess maybe we need to have an audit done about a performance file. I don’t know how many thousands we lost. I can tell you on this one page here I got from muni court that was submitted, it’s like $24,000.”

Thompson asked Adkins if he was suggesting that the courts have no responsibilities to submit for reimbursement, and it all falls on the auditor’s office.

“They done their job,” Adkins said. “They sent this to your office for reimbursement.”

“Thank you, Charlie,” Thompson said, while getting up from the conference room table. “All right. This is political. This isn’t professional.”

All of the members of the Board of Commissioners are Democratic. Thompson is the only Republican in elected office at the county level.

After she left, Adkins said that maybe the issue wouldn’t have been perceived as being political if he hadn’t gotten the information a few weeks ago.

“The bottom line is we’ve lost thousands of dollars by not getting reimbursed from the public defender’s office,” he said. “All of this went through Munis prior to this young lady. And I hate that on her part, cause it wasn’t her fault. She wasn’t showed. She wasn’t trained.”

Munis is a financial software system used by Athens County agencies.

The Ohio Revised Code only gives you 90 days to get reimbursements, according to Commission President Lenny Eliason.

He suggested that instead of having an external audit, the municipal court can give copies of its reporting forms to the auditor.

“Then you just add it up,” Eliason said. “I mean, you don’t need to hire a third party to do that.”

In a press release, Thompson said the municipal court did not submit documentation for the reimbursements.

“Our Common Pleas courts submit claims and supporting documents to my office whenever they believe the costs are eligible to be reimbursed. I then forward those submissions to the state,” she said. “For whatever reason, the municipal court had simply not filed for reimbursement.

“My role in this is only to forward the reimbursement requests to the state,” Thompson said. “I have no authority to audit the submissions; question the court on what types of cases they hear; nor ask the court to open its books so I can determine if a case might be eligible for reimbursement. I do not know what is eligible and what is not. Those are matters for the courts.”

During the League of Women Voters candidate forum Tuesday evening, Democratic candidate Ric Wasserman brought up the incident during his response to a question about the use of technology in the auditor’s office. He said any system is only as good as the training of the people who use it.

“There was a incident today at the county commissioners meeting, where it was apparent that some reimbursements that were supposed to go from the county auditor’s office to the state, so that the county could get reimbursed for public defender fees from the municipal court, hadn’t been done for about three and a half years,” he said. “It’s being done from the other courts. This was done for the common pleas court and juvenile court, but not from municipal. And what the difference was that the clerks from the two courts where it had been (reimbursed) was they were still printing out the documents and handing it to people. The people in municipal court were simply sending them along in the system that the auditor bought and created, and nobody was looking at it.

“And so from April of 2019 until the middle of this year, we hadn’t filed any public defender reimbursements for that court,” he said. “It adds up to something close to $70,000, although it’s not certain how much of that would’ve been reimbursed.”

Thompson refuted Wasserman’s claim.

“It’s interesting too, he knew so much about the case,” she said. “He wasn’t in the commissioner’s office when it happened, so I’m pretty sure it was staged.”

Wasserman was at the meeting via Zoom. He said he talked with the municipal court clerk’s office who said the forms were just sent electronically, without a paper copy like the other courts do.

Also during Tuesday, in a Facebook post, Thompson accused Commissioner Chris Chmiel of strategically placing a Wasserman campaign sticker on his coffee cup.

“So it shouldn’t have surprised me that I was attacked for a function that doesn’t fall under the scope of my office,” she said. “Politics as usual. Imagine if the entire courthouse was run by one political party.”

The Messenger reporter who reports on the commissioners meetings notes that the sticker has been on Chmiel’s cup since at least the primary election in August. The cup is usually positioned in such as way that the sticker can not be fully seen by anyone other than Chmiel.

In regards to the funding for the weights and measures vehicle, the commissioners approved transferring the money from the contingency fund.

In regards to an update on the SEORJ grant of $1.9 million, the jail hopes to put its expansion project out to bid around Oct. 1.

The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.

Athens County, OH
