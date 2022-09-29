ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Youth meets experience at antique machinery show

By By John Halley Messenger Photo Editor
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ksc9R_0iEl0o2H00

A lot of smart people show up every year at the Athens County Antique Machinery Show on the Athens County Fairgrounds.

There are people here who can troubleshoot when a 1910 International Harvester hit and miss engine misses too much. There are others, who by using their mill, can take raw buckwheat grain and turn it into flour and then into a delicious pancake.

Some of the knowledge that members of this club possess was put into practice last weekend. They put into operation, a gristmill, a lumber mill, and even a wood fired steamroller. These same machines were in operation more than a hundred years ago.

Many of the members are retired farmers who grew up using some of this old equipment. But there were also a surprising number of young people, who were in charge of operating the antique machinery. There was even one young man quoting some of the mathematical equations used in the development of these early engines. While some people were demonstrating 100-year-old hay baler and others were cutting boards with their sawmill powered by a coal burning engine, in the background, the band Home Brew could be heard in the background playing: “Working Man Blues.”

Although there were many working men at the Athens County Antique Machinery Show last weekend, none were moaning the blues, they were having a good time getting together enjoying their hobby.

Comments / 0

Related
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Old Fashioned Farmers Market-Fairfield County Fairgrounds

We are “the farmers’ market at the fairgrounds” offering the finest and freshest produce, meat, flowers, handicrafts, farm, and home-produced goods. Open seasonally on Saturdays, 8 AM-Noon at the historic Fairfield County Fairgrounds, Lancaster, Ohio. You can find us through the entrance at N. Broad Street and E. Fair Ave.
LANCASTER, OH
WTAP

Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
Athens, OH
Government
City
Athens, OH
Farm and Dairy

113 Acres land, and misc.

Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
SENECAVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dresden Fire Department Community Days

DRESDEN, OH- The Dresden Fire Department hosted an event called Dresden Fire Department Community Days. This event is an open house for the Fire Department where people can come in and see the equipment, there are fire prevention material and bounce houses for kids to have fun while also learn about fire safety.
DRESDEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Brew#Antique Machinery
Farm and Dairy

668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.

State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hearing set for proposed Jackson Co. solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County. The hearing regarding Dixon Run Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 140-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility is set for Nov. 29. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium, 21 Tropic St., Jackson, Ohio 45640.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Portsmouth Daily Times

New SCCTC program changing lives

LUCASVILLE — One of the latest programs to join the impressive slate of offerings at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) is the Jobs Training Coordination (JTC) Project Life. The project currently has 13 students enrolled who are diagnosed with some form of disability. The project works...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 2 pm. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have crashed at US-23 and Pickaway crossing by Sheetz. One person has been reported hurt. A Medicare nurse is on the scene from a transport ambulance that was traveling through to help the injured while local emergency crews arrive at the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy