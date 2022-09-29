Youth meets experience at antique machinery show

A lot of smart people show up every year at the Athens County Antique Machinery Show on the Athens County Fairgrounds.

There are people here who can troubleshoot when a 1910 International Harvester hit and miss engine misses too much. There are others, who by using their mill, can take raw buckwheat grain and turn it into flour and then into a delicious pancake.

Some of the knowledge that members of this club possess was put into practice last weekend. They put into operation, a gristmill, a lumber mill, and even a wood fired steamroller. These same machines were in operation more than a hundred years ago.

Many of the members are retired farmers who grew up using some of this old equipment. But there were also a surprising number of young people, who were in charge of operating the antique machinery. There was even one young man quoting some of the mathematical equations used in the development of these early engines. While some people were demonstrating 100-year-old hay baler and others were cutting boards with their sawmill powered by a coal burning engine, in the background, the band Home Brew could be heard in the background playing: “Working Man Blues.”

Although there were many working men at the Athens County Antique Machinery Show last weekend, none were moaning the blues, they were having a good time getting together enjoying their hobby.