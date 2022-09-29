ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Froma Harrop: Watch out for those who poke at elitism

By Bobby Burns
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FOGm_0iEl0mGp00

It's a commonplace gripe in Trump world and aligned planets that "elites look down on me." The elites are usually described as college-educated liberals living in big cities.

The complainers are not always wrong, but they exaggerate how much their alleged "betters" are even thinking about them. When they do, they're more likely scratching their heads in bewilderment rather than looking downward. They see whiners swimming in self-pity. These alleged salts-of-the-earth are kept going by the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and checks from Social Security — but keep voting for those who would threaten these comforts.

Not only do Democratic parts of the country support such programs; their richer residents pay for them. I know several very well-to-do liberals who don't buy into a single item on the Republican menu of social resentments, but come Election Day, they vote for Republicans to cut their taxes — then drive off to join their liberal friends at the country club.

There was the interesting case of Gary Cohn. Although he was a lifelong Democrat, Donald Trump made him chief economic adviser. (Cohn had been president of Goldman Sachs, so all was forgiven.) Cohn pushed through the 2017 tax cut bill that mainly enriched the already rich, while adding something like $1.5 trillion to the deficit. The ink had barely dried when Cohn was out the door and back in New York.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is now terribly worried about deficits. As a remedy, he's calling for all federal legislation to be sunsetted in five years. That would include Medicare and Social Security. "If a law is worth keeping," Scott said, "Congress can pass it again." As for these two programs, Scott says he just wants to "fix" them.

What can you say to those who depend on Social Security and Medicare or expect to depend on them? "Don't make long-term plans."

Just about anyone can build a case for being looked down upon. Lower-level lawyers at big firms may feel lorded over by the partners. Book editors at fancy publishing houses have senior editors breathing down their necks. A small shopkeeper might feel judged as inferior by the superstore operator down the road.

In some expensive urban centers, people with $3 million in assets are referred to as the "merely affluent." As financial writer William Cohan wrote in Vanity Fair, "In the circles that Cohn travels, a $250 million fortune is merely the table stakes necessary to catapult oneself into the land of the billionaires."

There's no denying that people who are rich are often fawned upon, and it helps greatly if they're famous, as well. But look at their lives and you often find personal tragedies that no amount of money or privilege can overcome. Children's drug overdoses. Deadly disease. Loneliness. When big money is involved, you often see messy divorces leading to loveless marriages with a "trophy wife."

Sociologists have long held that the key to happiness is community — having friends and family who care about you. Past a certain level of subsistence, wealth doesn't make much of a difference. That's assuming one has the security that comes with guaranteed health care.

It helps to avoid politicians who rub salt into wounds we should not have. Stoking anger, resentment and jealousy doesn't cost them anything. But it does distract the public from their plan to cut real valued services.

As one of the dukes in Shakespeare's "Henry VIII" advised another duke, "Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot that it do singe yourself."

And a related piece of advice: Keep an eye on what matters, not what you imagine others think of you.

Froma Harrop writes about politics, economics and culture for Creators Syndicate.

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: History guides midterm politics — until it doesn't

If history is any guide, Democrats do not have a chance — not even a small a chance — of keeping control of the House in the midterm elections. But the question is: Is history any guide? There's been a lot of attention paid to the new ABC News/Washington Post poll, which makes clear that President Joe Biden is a drag on his party. Biden's job approval rating in the poll was 39% — even lower than some other surveys at the moment — and...
ELECTIONS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: No surprise: NC GOP reps oppose election measures

Almost everything in Congress — access to contraception, lowering the cost of insulin, infrastructure — seems to be about politics. One might hope, though, that partisanship could be put aside for something as important as democracy. Apparently not. Because when the House passed critical legislation last week intended to prevent a repeat of the 2020 coup attempt, the vote fell almost entirely along party lines. Every Republican in North Carolina’s delegation — and there are nine of them — voted no. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: DeSantis takes cues from George Wallace

Late in his life, his body broken but his perspective perhaps broadened, George Wallace may have regretted his career as a champion of racism. His daughter, Peggy Wallace Kennedy, certainly thinks so. She has spoken poignantly of his contrition. But Wallace's reputation never recovered. The man we remember is the one who stood in the schoolhouse door, the man who proclaimed "segregation forever," the man who sent state troopers with billy clubs to beat peaceful protesters on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. History does not treat...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Biden administration has no strategy for border security

Perhaps the most hypocritical response in the history of hypocrisy is the response of hapless Joe Biden and his band of nitwits in Washington and elsewhere when they are asked why this administration has not done anything about the border crisis. Their sole response is to proclaim that they “inherited a broken system and the Republicans will not work with them on immigration reform.” You may have seen press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling the world these ludicrous lies as she proclaimed that they were doing...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Froma Harrop
Person
Donald Trump
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime

This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tom Campbell: You are not entitled to your own facts

I can understand those who say they would rather “push a Ford than drive a Chevy.” And it is acceptable that some prefer Coke to Pepsi. There’s even space for those misguided souls who would rather have a Big Mac than a Whopper. Those are personal preferences and subject to personal opinion. But as the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, former ambassador, senator and adviser to four presidents famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” ...
POLITICS
The Independent

CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?” CPAC deleted it, but Twitter remembers.https://t.co/JM1Aa6Qg1f...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tom Campbell: Don't vote for anyone who will not accept defeat

The Washington Post surveyed 19 of the most competitive election races in the country this year asking candidates, “Will you accept the results of your election?” All 19 Democrats, including North Carolina Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, answered “yes.” Twelve of their opponents either refused to agree or declined to respond, including North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Budd. The 12 were all MAGA Republicans, obviously taking a page from the Trump playbook to refuse to concede defeat. “The Big Lie” strategy continues to this day, almost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Billionaires#Elitism#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Social Security#Democratic#Republicans#Goldman Sachs
Rocky Mount Telegram

Republican congressional candidate refutes allegations

Character assassination is part and parcel of American politics. Candidates for office routinely face accusations that they’re dishonest, self-serving, greedy or racist. In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, television ads have portrayed Republican Sandy Smith as being psychologically unhinged, with allegations of her being an abusive mother, a spouse abuser and a violent neo-fascist. If the frequently aired ads have negatively affected Smith’s campaign, there was no evidence of...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy