Sept. 29 Bless Your Heart

BMH. I wish I could relive my life. I would pay closer attention.

I’ve lived in Greenville for over 40 years and loved this city. But now I am seriously thinking of moving elsewhere. I see cars running red lights or stop signs almost every other day and hardly ever see a traffic cop. Our streets and parking lots are trashy and nobody seems to care.

BYH to all of those landowners who have yet to warn their renters that their apartment or house is in a flood zone. Now that a major storm is about to hit, it is a good idea to check the maps and get your renters/flood insurance policy updated.

Bless all of the owners of the large SUVs and trucks in our area. You’re adding to the destruction of our world every time you run one of those street tanks and are making others sick with air and water pollution. Plus your front-end killing grill is dangerous with its massive blind spots.

BYH, fentanyl is killing hundreds in the U.S. every day. Get tough with Mexico! Inform the government that unless they take action to stop the import of Chinese chemicals and the factories making these pills that the factories will be bombed with laser-guided missiles, and all trafficker’s caught in the U.S. or elsewhere will be executed quickly. Quit pussyfooting with these criminals. We know who the personnel are and the location of the factories.

Sit a spell in traffic court and you’ll quickly see one reason we have such horrible drivers in Pitt County. The judicial system there is broken. People repeatedly caught driving without valid current licenses, excessive speeding, DWIs, etc., are not even slapped on the wrist. BOHs for treating driving as a right instead of the privilege that it is. BYH to Pitt County courts and the DA’s office for being so weak.

BYH, you must always be willing to truly consider evidence that contradicts your beliefs and admit the possibility that you may be wrong. Intelligence isn’t knowing everything, it’s the ability to challenge everything you know.

Please send an extra special blessing to the Hudson Bros. construction for destroying the sidewalk along Arlington so that disabled people cannot use it anymore. With only one side of the road having a sidewalk and no crosswalk lights at Red Banks and Fire Tower it was already dangerous enough to walk here, now y’all have made it impossible.

BYH, knowledge is learning something new every day. Wisdom is letting go of something every day.

Teachers don’t teach for the income. Teachers teach for the outcome. BTHs.

BYH, think about it. If grocery stores have a health food section, what does that make all their other food?