Letter: Court must interpret the Constitution, not enact law

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Betty Joyce Nash, in her piece on Saturday’s opinion page, wrote that overturning “Roe v. Wade denies women the right to control their own bodies.” This statement is blatantly false. A woman has the right to control her own body, which means that she can control her actions that can lead to pregnancy, except in the case of rape. She also has access to health care for herself and her unborn baby during pregnancy and after giving birth.

The recent ruling had nothing to do with women’s rights; it had to do with the Constitution. The original ruling for Roe v. Wade held that a woman’s right to an abortion was implicit in the right to privacy protected under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. However, the 14th Amendment was about granting citizenship to former slaves, the right to privacy in their own homes and equal protection under the law. Somehow the court used the “right to privacy” clause to rule on Roe v. Wade.

Laurence Tribe, a U.S. Constitutional law scholar, called that reasoning a “smokescreen.” He wrote an article for the Harvard Law Review in 1973 in which he said: “One of the most curious things about Roe is that, behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.”

The recent ruling agreed with that assessment. It held that “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, p. 5) This ruling does not prevent states or Congress from enacting laws either for or against abortion; it simply held that abortion is not a constitutional right and, therefore, must be overturned.

The Supreme Court must interpret the Constitution, not enact law.

HARRY GRUBBS

Ayden

Related
The Daily Reflector

John Robert Harris: Protecting DACA recipients is moral obligation

The Bible commands Christians to welcome and care for the most vulnerable among us; that includes the immigrant and sojourner. In Hebrews 13, for example, we are called upon to “show hospitality to strangers” as though they were angels. It is with this knowledge, and faith in God’s love, that we pray for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the hundreds of thousands of young people who depend on it. The Biden administration is moving to turn DACA into...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Congress needs to break the continuing pattern of inadequate EPA funding

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) success in resisting years of reckless and drastic tea party and Trump administration proposals for steep funding cuts have distracted attention from the more mundane and ongoing problems from years of declining resources and stagnant funding. In 2021, EPA’s budget was scarcely half, in real dollars, what it had been 40 years ago — when the agency had far fewer responsibilities and almost no one understood the urgency of addressing climate change and promoting environmental justice. The Washington Post recently reported that a lack of resources is hampering EPA’s capacity “to inspect facilities, measure contamination, punish violators and write new rules to stem pollution and climate change.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?” CPAC deleted it, but Twitter remembers.https://t.co/JM1Aa6Qg1f...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Too many Americans can't handle the truth

America is inflicted with a serious brain disease. While many with healthy brains are searching for a cure, some with the disease don’t want to be cured of hate, stupidity and lazy inability to care (with open minds), and herein lies the problem which could cause America to die in November. I have seen the disease devastation many times, in person, from others who relayed examples to me, plus TV interviews with people who are afflicted. ...
HEALTH
Person
Laurence Tribe
The Daily Reflector

Editorial: No surprise: NC GOP reps oppose election measures

Almost everything in Congress — access to contraception, lowering the cost of insulin, infrastructure — seems to be about politics. One might hope, though, that partisanship could be put aside for something as important as democracy. Apparently not. Because when the House passed critical legislation last week intended to prevent a repeat of the 2020 coup attempt, the vote fell almost entirely along party lines. Every Republican in North Carolina’s delegation — and there are nine of them — voted no. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Reflector

Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime

This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily Reflector

Thomas Knapp: Drug crises not the fault of lax border enforcement

"Arrests at the southern border will set new records this year," Joe Walsh reports at Forbes. "Border Patrol apprehended 1.998 million people at the U.S.-Mexico border from October to August, already blowing past the 1.659 million arrested in all of fiscal year 2021, which was the agency’s busiest year on record." Republicans have noticed, but their response is, well, a bit odd. U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota blames...
IMMIGRATION
The Daily Reflector

Froma Harrop: Watch out for those who poke at elitism

It's a commonplace gripe in Trump world and aligned planets that "elites look down on me." The elites are usually described as college-educated liberals living in big cities. The complainers are not always wrong, but they exaggerate how much their alleged "betters" are even thinking about them. When they do, they're more likely scratching their heads in bewilderment rather than looking downward. They see whiners swimming in self-pity. These alleged salts-of-the-earth are kept going by the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and checks from Social Security...
U.S. POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
