Letter: Court must interpret the Constitution, not enact law

Betty Joyce Nash, in her piece on Saturday’s opinion page, wrote that overturning “Roe v. Wade denies women the right to control their own bodies.” This statement is blatantly false. A woman has the right to control her own body, which means that she can control her actions that can lead to pregnancy, except in the case of rape. She also has access to health care for herself and her unborn baby during pregnancy and after giving birth.

The recent ruling had nothing to do with women’s rights; it had to do with the Constitution. The original ruling for Roe v. Wade held that a woman’s right to an abortion was implicit in the right to privacy protected under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. However, the 14th Amendment was about granting citizenship to former slaves, the right to privacy in their own homes and equal protection under the law. Somehow the court used the “right to privacy” clause to rule on Roe v. Wade.

Laurence Tribe, a U.S. Constitutional law scholar, called that reasoning a “smokescreen.” He wrote an article for the Harvard Law Review in 1973 in which he said: “One of the most curious things about Roe is that, behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.”

The recent ruling agreed with that assessment. It held that “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, p. 5) This ruling does not prevent states or Congress from enacting laws either for or against abortion; it simply held that abortion is not a constitutional right and, therefore, must be overturned.

The Supreme Court must interpret the Constitution, not enact law.

HARRY GRUBBS

Ayden