Premier League

BBC

West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns

West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
WETM

Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL

It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the...
BBC

Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede

At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death

Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
BBC

Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts

The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC

Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
The Independent

Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Phil Foden strikes early

Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a...
BBC

Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told

Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
The Independent

Premier League clubs set for six-week sprint through to Qatar World Cup

The Premier League is back – so, for the next 44 days, strap in.England’s top clubs now face a relentless schedule that makes even the usual winter slog look like a walk in the park – those that have European commitments to juggle will have to fit 13 fixtures in across that period, an average of one every 3.38 days. While that’s certainly not irregular in short spells, for teams to do so over such a prolonged period of time is going to require an almighty effort on the part of the squad and fitness staff – not to mention...
BBC

Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict

Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
The Associated Press

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace. While there was no official rebuttal, other British media quoted unidentified palace and government sources as saying that Charles made his decision after consultation with the prime minister and that any suggestion of disagreement was untrue. Under the rules that govern Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the king is barred from interfering in politics. By convention, all official overseas visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government and a decision like this would have resulted from consultation and agreement.
BBC

Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
