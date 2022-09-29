Read full article on original website
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
BBC
West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns
West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
WETM
Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL
It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the...
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death
Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
ESPN
Real Madrid president: Football losing battle with U.S. sports, calls for ESL revival
Florentino Perez has said that football is "sick" and "losing the global entertainment battle" with U.S. sports, backing the dormant European Super League (ESL) project as the way to retain its position as the world's most popular sport. The Real Madrid president -- who was speaking at the club's annual...
MLS・
England vs USA: Date, TV channel, live stream FREE, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Women’s Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The challenge...
BBC
Everton: US group KAM Sports still interested in buying Premier League club
US-based KAM Sports group is still interested in buying Premier League club Everton, according to sources close to the Americans. The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year. After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
Blackpool 0-1 Norwich City: Teemu Pukki winner sees Canaries close gap on Sheffield United
Teemu Pukki's fourth goal in four games earned Norwich City victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road and moved them to within a point of Championship leaders Sheffield United. The Canaries, who have now won seven games in an eight-match unbeaten run, withstood a strong start by the hosts and were...
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Phil Foden strikes early
Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a...
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
Premier League clubs set for six-week sprint through to Qatar World Cup
The Premier League is back – so, for the next 44 days, strap in.England’s top clubs now face a relentless schedule that makes even the usual winter slog look like a walk in the park – those that have European commitments to juggle will have to fit 13 fixtures in across that period, an average of one every 3.38 days. While that’s certainly not irregular in short spells, for teams to do so over such a prolonged period of time is going to require an almighty effort on the part of the squad and fitness staff – not to mention...
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace. While there was no official rebuttal, other British media quoted unidentified palace and government sources as saying that Charles made his decision after consultation with the prime minister and that any suggestion of disagreement was untrue. Under the rules that govern Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the king is barred from interfering in politics. By convention, all official overseas visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government and a decision like this would have resulted from consultation and agreement.
BBC
Garang Kuol: Newcastle United agree deal to sign 18-year-old Australian forward
Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, with the Australian forward joining the club in January. "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights," said Kuol.
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
