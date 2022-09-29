ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Utilities, communities begin storm prep

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Cleaning debris from storm drains and inspecting the routes of electric lines are among the actions local utility providers are taking to prepare for whatever storm system passes over eastern North Carolina during the weekend.

The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City forecast said that Ian will bring moderate impacts to eastern North Carolina, according to its 5 p.m. Wednesday update.

It’s expected that Greenville and southern Pitt County will receive 4-6 inches of rainfall and 3-4 inches of rainfall in northern Pitt County during its 5 p.m. Wednesday update.

Peak rainfall intensity will be Friday into Saturday morning with localized flash flooding possible, according to the update.

“Crews are checking and positioning equipment and supplies to most efficiently be available to help restore power in case of any outages,” tthe Greenville Utilities Commission said in a Wednesday news release. “As is the case every day and night, crews are on standby, ready to respond if needed.”

GUC said customers should call the toll-free Emergency Hotline, 1-855-767-2482, to report an electric outage or other system damage. Outages also can be reported at guc.com/storm-central.

Social media shouldn’t be used for reporting outages because it is not monitored around the clock, the release said, and it could be hours before the message is seen.

“We’re on alert but it’s business as usual for us,” said Mark Suggs, general manager of Pitt-Greene Electric Membership Corporation, which provides electric service to portions of Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.

A contractor that trims trees for Pitt-Greene has already sent two crews to Florida to assist with recovery, Suggs said. Depending on the weather’s effects here, the contractor may send two more crews of two-three people, he said.

It all depends on how much wind and rain the area received, Suggs said.

“I think the unknown is will it gather strength when it gets back in the Atlantic,” he said. “How far out in the Atlantic will it go, will it gain strength when it comes back in (will it go) to South Carolina or Georgia or will it be further north. We really don’t know.”

Since Monday, the City of Greenville’s public works department has urged residents to clear storm drains near their homes of debris that may be accumulating.

The city has more than 17,000 storm drains and while public works and building and grounds crews have been sweeping main thoroughfares and various neighborhoods that have histories of flooding, they can’t clearevery drain, said Jordan Anders, communications specialist.

“The city does what it can to the extent that it can,” Anders said. “Obviously we’ve had a good amount of prep time and we’ve been about to contribute the entirety of this week to streets and building and grounds guys going out and trying to stay as far ahead of it as possible.

“That is really the greatest weapon we have; going out and making sure as many waterways that can be tended to are clear,” Anders said. “That includes catch basins … and making sure they are as clean as they can.”

While Greenville experienced remnants of Hurricane Elsa in July 2021, this is the first major weather event since the completion of the Town Creek Culvert in October 2020.

Along with cleaning storm drains, catch basins and streets, public works crews have been checking large ditches and creeks such as Green Mill Run to make sure there are no obstructions that would hinder water flow and create overrun.

“It’s about trying to hit as many points as possible in this time period right before,” he said. “Unfortunately there is nothing we can do about the rain. All you can do is just need to make sure it has somewhere to go.”

The Town of Winterville is performing similar checks of its stormwater system and electric utilities, said Town Clerk Don Harvey.

“You just don’t know what may happen as far as electrical but they give everything a special look as soon as we know something is headed our way,” Harvey said.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, waiving transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

The governor also authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.

The Greenville Noon Rotary Club announced Wednesday that its Field of Heroes event scheduled for Saturday at the Town Common has been postponed until Oct. 8.

GUC is urging customers to link their cellphones to their accounts so they can receive text messages if they are impacted by an outage.

They can do it by visiting www.guc.com, logining to their account, and updating their User Profile. Customers can 752-7166 during regular business hours for assistance.

Information about outages — such as how many customers are affected and how long until the power comes back on — can be found on the GUC outage map at guc.com/outage-map.

Comments / 0

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

