Library book overdue for more than 65 years returned to school

By Kim Grizzard
 3 days ago

On a trip from his home in Bertie County to Greenville last week, Bob Forbes decided to take care of some long overdue business — more than 65 years overdue.

The J.H. Rose High School graduate and former co-captain of the Rampants football team stopped by the school library Friday to return a copy of the biography “Thomas Jefferson” by Gene Lisitzky. Stamped on the due-date slip was Oct. 30, 1956.

“It ended up in my parents’ attic,” Forbes said as he handed in the well-preserved, hard-cover book at the media center’s front desk. “I wanted to give it back to the people that own it.”

Rose Media Coordinator Olivia Mills has never seen anyone return a library book more than six decades after checkout.

“This never happens,” she said. “Generally, if it’s a year overdue we’re writing it off like it’s a lost-cause kind of thing. The fact that we’re getting it back after (almost) 70 years is kind of mind-boggling.”

Forbes, who graduated from Rose in 1971, was 3 years old in 1956, hardly the age to be reading a presidential biography. His older sister, Cynthia Cranford, a majorette and a member of Rose’s first graduating class in 1958, is the one who checked out the title from Greenville High School before Rose opened on Elm Street in 1957 (at what now is C.M. Eppes Middle School).

What happened after that? Very much like the book, those details have been lost to time. Forbes has no idea why his sister wouldn’t have returned it on time. (“She was early to everything. She was very precise and punctual.”) He also isn’t certain how the book came to be found among his belongings.

“Maybe I saw this and I thought, ‘Boy, I’d better keep this secret for a while,’” he theorized. “I was a big reader.”

Cynthia, who died a year ago at age 80, had taught her brother to read when he was 4. Thirteen years Forbes’ senior, Cynthia had gone on to attend East Carolina College, marry her high school sweetheart, Dick Harr, and become a teacher.

Had she possibly purchased the book at an end-of-year sale at her old high school? Mills doesn’t think so because affixed inside the back cover are the date slip and book pocket, things that she, as a 30-year-old educator, has never seen in use. Though Lisitzky’s book was originally published in 1933, the Greenville High School library didn’t acquire the book until July 1953, according to a stamp found inside, meaning the book was only circulated for about three years.

“Do you want to run up how much the fine would be?” Forbes asked Mills as she looked over the volume.

That would be challenging. Mills cannot say for certain what daily rate school libraries might have charged for overdue books in 1956, and media centers in Pitt County Schools have not charged such fines in decades.

“I have not been to any school libraries in the last 10 years that still had fines,” said Mills, a South Central High School graduate and a former media coordinator for Martin County Schools. “That’s kind of like the new norm.

“We never want kids’ owing money to be a reason they can’t access material,” she said. “We only charge if we don’t get the materials back and that’s just so we can replace them.”

Hearing that did not stop Forbes, a retired environmental engineer, from doing some quick calculations in his head. If the fee had been, for example, 10 cents a day, the fine for a book that was overdue for nearly 66 years would be about $2,000, he said.

That’s almost right on the money. At 10 cents a day, about $36.50 a year, the fine over 66 years would be $2,409. But there are 16 leap years to factor in at $1.60. In addition, the book was turned in 38 days before the 66th year it was overdue, so $3.80 would need to be subtracted from the total. This would leave a hypothetical fine of $2,406.80 for a book that was 24,068 days overdue.

“We’ll take a check,” Mills said, laughing. While she was kidding about the fine, she was quite serious when she asked Forbes if he would be interested in returning to Rose in the spring to share his knowledge of school history with students. Mills accepted the return of the book, which she says will not be placed in circulation but will be kept with some of the library’s other historical artifacts, such as yearbooks.

Forbes, who serves as a member of the board of directors for the Pitt County Historical Society, is glad to have the book returned and believes his sister would have felt the same way.

“She would want me to make this right, so I’m making it right,” he said. “I’m returning it back where it belongs.”

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

