Crime roundup: Gun stolen from vehicle in parking lot

Greenville Police are investigating the theft of a handgun from a vehicle in a Taco Bell parking lot.

An incident report from the department said that the incident happened at the fast food location at 1991 Stantonsburg Drive some time between Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The weapon stolen is a black Taurus Spectrum .380 valued at $300. It was taken from a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. The thief’s relationship to the victim is unknown, the report said.

The case is under further investigation.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and accusations:

Break-ins, thefts

705 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 4:04 p.m. Sept. 21- 3:15 p.m. Sept. 27: bicycle valued at $105 stolen from Pizza Hut at Greenville Square; case inactive.2700 block South Bubba Boulevard, 8:29 p.m. Sept. 27: purse containing identity documents stolen from residence; case active.

Assaults

1600 block Chestnut Street, 7:44 p.m. Sept. 27: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.2100 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 8:09 p.m. Sept. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.3900 block West Vancroft Circlle, 9:27 p.m. Sept. 27: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

5100 block Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Greenville, 3- 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26: $500 in cash stolen from residence; case active.6200 block Clark’s Neck Road, Washington, 12 p.m. Sept. 24- 5:47 p.m. Sept. 27: break-in at residence. Speakers valued at $500, tools valued at $50 stolen; case active.3500 block Walton Drive, Ayden, 5 p.m. Sept. 21- 3 p.m. Sept. 22: handgun valued at $400 stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.7543 Pitt St., Grimesland, 9:56 p.m. Sept. 27: food valued at $1 stolen from Dollar General; case active.