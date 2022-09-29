St. Peter's Church of Christ Disciples of Christ celebrates 100th anniversary

St. Peter’s Church of Christ Disciples of Christ celebrated its 100th church anniversary with a service Sunday.

The church, founded in 1922, was charted under Goldsboro-Raleigh Assembly. The Rev. Jim Pitt was the first pastor and served until 1935, which is an approximate date because there are no formal records.

Worship services were initially held once a month in a tobacco pack house and later a shelter. In 1923, the present site was purchased for $35. The church got its nickname, Seven Pines, because of a landmark of seven pine trees located across the road.

While several interim pastors have served through the years, the church has had half a dozen pastors in a century. The Rev. J.D. Jackson followed Pitt, serving until 1946, when the Rev. Fred Williams took the role that would remain his for more than 35 years.

Under his leadership, membership grew to 73 and the first youth Sunday was established. Elder Johnny Lofton of Goldsboro, who came to St. Peter’s as youth pastor, became the pastor after Williams’ death in March 1982. Lofton served until 1994, when Elder Lynwood Williams of Kinston became the new church leader.

Under his leadership, St. Peter’s purchased additional land in 1998. In June 2001, construction began for a new sanctuary, and the new facilities were dedicated in February 2002. Williams retired in 2020 after 25 years as pastor.

Elder Nico Hood, the current pastor, was installed in 2021.

The church is located at 2866 Seven Pines Road northeast of Farmville.