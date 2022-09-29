For thousands of years people have maintained, and kept bad habits. The only thing is, the church cannot live like the world.

God expects the church to have a certain standard. Although a lot of things we church folks say and do every day do not seem to matter, it matters to God.

The church is not being taught right from wrong anymore. The result of that is ungodliness. No ungodly people will inherit the kingdom of heaven.

Has a saved person ever told you about what somebody else said? It’s not really a sin to repeat what somebody else said. Unless what has been said has a cuss word in it. Under no circumstances are saints of God to use cuss words.

Have you ever seen someone in the grocery store, in the meat section, grab raw chicken, and put it in their cart?

They walk halfway through the grocery store and decide they don’t want it. No problem. They just set it on the shelf with the paper towels. They say to themselves: “I am not walking all the way back through the store.” Can you believe church folk do that? What about church folk that go to fast food restaurants, through the drive-through window. They order their food, and eat it driving down the road. Then they throw the trash out the window.

Then you have those christians instead of taking their things in the house to the landfill, they wait late at night, and drive down a dark country road and dump refrigerators or sofas along the street on the shoulder. Then they go their merry way. The ones that do that, how would you feel if when you got back to the house, a trash truck has dumped 3 tons of trash in your front yard? The trash truck is nowhere to be found. Have you noticed how no one, even Christians seem to obey traffic signs anymore? A stop sign is now a yield sign. Christians are going to work every morning, going 20 and 30 miles over the speed limit. If a blue light comes on, they start crying, “Oh Lord!” Have you ever purchased something, and the cashier gave you too much money back, and just walked out the store with it. Don’t you know that that is stealing? Church folk, Christians have all of these bad habits and many more. All these things are ungodly. No ungodly people will ever see the kingdom of heaven. The Bible declares: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the council of the ungodly,nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of waters, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season.” Psalms 1:1-3. For the lord knoweth the way of the righteous, but the way of the ungodly shall perish. Psalms 1:6. God bless!