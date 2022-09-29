Scripture and prayers from services for Queen Elizabeth II

After a reign of over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Widely considered to have been a consistently calm and thoughtful constitutional monarch, the Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms took her role as head of the Church of England and “Defender of the Faith” quite seriously.

Her Christian faith, described as “uncomplicated and profound,” was of daily importance to her and she spoke openly about it.

“To many of us our beliefs are of fundamental importance. For me the teachings of Christ and my own personal accountability before God provide a framework in which I try to lead my life. I, like so many of you, have drawn great comfort in difficult times from Christ’s words and example.”

Whatever one’s views about pageantry, pomp and circumstance, and the institution of the monarchy, Christians can be glad that on Sept. 19 more than 48 million viewers tuned in and watched services packed with rich Scripture and poignant prayers. Here is a sampling from the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal at St. George’s Chapel where Queen Elizabeth so often worshipped when at Windsor Castle.

“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” (John 11: 25-26) “For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it.” (1 Timothy 6:7) “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I will depart. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.” (Job 1:21)

“But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man. For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive. But each in turn: Christ, the firstfruits; then, when he comes, those who belong to him. Then the end will come, when he hands over the kingdom to God the Father after he has destroyed all dominion, authority and power. For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet. The last enemy to be destroyed is death.” “For the perishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality. When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: ‘Death has been swallowed up in victory.’ ‘Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” (1 Corinthians 15:20-26, 5358)

Other selections that were read include John 14:1-9a, Romans 8:35a, 38b-39 and Revelation 21:1-7. Many beautiful prayers were offered along with the following. “Merciful God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the resurrection and the life; in whom whosoever believeth shall live, though he die; and whosoever liveth, and believeth in him, shall not die eternally; who hast taught us, by his holy Apostle Saint Paul, not to be sorry, as men without hope, for them that sleep in him: We meekly beseech thee, O Father, to raise us from the death of sin unto the life of righteousness; that, when we shall depart this life, we may rest in him, as our hope is this our sister doth; and that, at the general Resurrection in the last day, we may be found acceptable in thy sight; and receive that blessing, which thy well-beloved Son shall then pronounce to all that love and fear thee, saying, Come, ye blessed children of my Father, receive the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world. Grant this, we beseech thee, O merciful Father, through Jesus Christ, our mediator and redeemer. Amen.”

The final blessing serves as a good reminder to us all. “Go forth into the world in peace; Be of good courage, hold fast to that which is good, render to no one evil for evil; strengthen the fainthearted, support the weak, help the afflicted, honour all people, love and serve the Lord, rejoicing in the power of the Holy Spirit; And the blessing of God Almighty, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit be among you and remain with you always. Amen.”